‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Details Her Rollercoaster of Emotions After Pregnancy Discovery

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff said she “screamed” and “cried” after she discovered she was expecting a baby girl with her husband, Zach Roloff.

During an Instagram Story Q&A session, a fan asked the 28-year-old reality star how excited she was to have a girl.

“I screamed. And cried. I’ll share the video some time,” Tori replied in the since-expired post, reports InTouch Weekly.

Another fan asked Tori if this pregnancy was easier or harder compared to her fist.

“A lot harder. But still easy. If that makes sense. I had no symptoms with J other than egg aversions. I’ve got all the symptoms this time,” she replied.

Tori still has not shared the highly-anticipated video of her finding out about the pregnancy. The only Instagram post she has shared since announcing the pregnancy is an adorable photo of Zach in bed with their 2-year-old son Jackson.

Tori and Zach announced they are expecting a second child on Monday, when they shared a photo of themselves in a field with Jackson in the foreground, wearing a shirt reading “Big Brother.” Another photo in the gallery showed the couple holding an ultrasound.

“Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November. Thank you so much for always supporting our family and loving us!” Tori wrote in the caption.

She also tagged photographer Monique Serra, a close friend who has taken many of the beautiful family photos Tori has shared on Instagram. In her own post, Serra said she kept the baby news a secret for three months.

“What a fun three months this has been, getting to keep this amazing secret, pray for baby’s growth and health, and getting to spend a night at the farm, watching Jackson stomp around with so much joy and pride wearing his ‘big brother’ shirt as we took announcement photos,” Serra revealed.

Zach and Tori also told Us Weekly the baby is due in November and they already know she is a girl.

“We are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We can not wait to meet our sweet baby girl,” the couple told the magazine.

On Tuesday, Zach shared more photos from the photo shoot on his own Instagram page. “Yay!! Tori and I are excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother to a little sister,” he wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag “z and t party of four.”

Zach and Tori also recently shared an update on Jackson’s health. Despite his dwarfism, their son has not faced significant health problems yet.

“He’s had a couple ear infections, which can be common with dwarfism,” Zach told Us Weekly this week. “There’s a lot of potentials, but for now it’s too early to tell. We actually have the same pediatrician for him that was my pediatrician growing up, so that’s been really nice because he’s familiar with dwarfism and those things. In Portland, [it’s] a little harder to find a pediatrician that has that experience with dwarfism.”

Little People, Big World airs on TLC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.