‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Reveals Gorgeous Baby Bump Photo in Forest

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff is celebrating 1 million followers with a brand new photo of her growing baby bump!

The TLC reality TV star took to Instagram on Monday to share a new photo of her growing belly as she and husband Zach Roloff await the arrival of their second child and first daughter. Taken in the middle of woodlands on Roloff Farms with the sun’s rays filtering through the tree branches, Roloff can be seen donning a white T-shirt that shows off her baby bump.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new snap came as her account reached a milestone moment: 1 million followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jun 3, 2019 at 8:31pm PDT

“One. Million. Followers. What in the world? You guys. This is honestly such an honor,” she wrote. “It has been such a fun ride sharing just a little part of my life with all of you. The love and support I have felt from you guys on my journey has been overwhelming and wonderful.”

“I feel like social media can sometimes be a scary place but I’ve tried to keep mine uplifting and fun and I hope you guys feel that,” she added. “Thanks for joining me on this ride and being a part of my story. Even though- lets be real- y’all are here for Jackson.”

“Also- belly why you gotta grow so fast the second time around?” she concluded.

Roloff and her husband had announced that they are expecting their second child on May 13, recruiting the help of their 2-year-old son Jackson to make the exciting announcement, which was shared via a series of photos.

“Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November,” the couple wrote. “Thank you so much for always supporting our family and loving us!”

Baby Roloff is set to arrive in November, and although the couple hasn’t revealed how their son feels about the upcoming arrival, Roloff recently admitted that Jackson is a big fan of one part of her pregnancy: her pregnancy pillow.

Although fans can keep up with the growing family by following Roloff on social media, it is also expected that the pregnancy, as well as the little girl’s arrival, will be documented on the TLC series, which Roloff and her husband recently revealed they have no intention of leaving anytime soon.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.