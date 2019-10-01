‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Admits She’s Struggling in Last Stage of Pregnancy

Tori Roloff is getting real about the tough last stage of pregnancy. As the Little People, Big World star and husband Zach Roloff prepare for the birth of baby number two, their first daughter, Tori took to Instagram with a stunning family photo and a bittersweet picture of the most recent days of her pregnancy.

“The last few days have really been a struggle for me,” she began. “This last stage of pregnancy has hit me hard.”

Counting down the weeks until their little girl is born, Tori explained that the physical toll of pregnancy is starting to get to her, especially as the mother of 2-year-old son Jackson.

“I get so frustrated not being able to do things on my own,” she continued. “I carried 6 towels up the stairs this morning to do some laundry and have been winded ever since. I’ve never been good at asking for help and these days that’s all I ever do.”

Tori added she’s feeling the serious fear of missing out with her family writing, “I know this is a time to be selfish and slow down but it’s so hard to sit around while my husband works and my 2 year old wants attention. I constantly feel serious FOMO.”

“I know it’s all worth it and I’m doing such an important job, but I can’t wait to tie my shoes on my own again,” she concluded on a totally relatable note.

The TLC couple announced they were expecting again in May, and revealed their baby girl was set to arrive in November. In July, Tori took to Instagram to address fans’ curiosity surrounding their daughter would also have achondroplasia, the same form of dwarfism as dad Zach and brother Jackson.

“So everyone keeps asking after seeing the ultrasound of baby girl if she is a little person or average height, and the answer is we don’t know, and we won’t know until she’s born,” the pregnant star said in a video on Instagram. “[You] can find out through an amniotic draw if you’re having a dwarf or not, but Zach and I opted out of that just because we don’t care either way. We also just don’t have a lot of risk involved with it. … We love her and we can’t wait to meet her.”

