Watch ‘Little People, Big World’ Toddlers Ember and Jackson Do ‘Their Part’ at Jacob Roloff and Isabel Rock’s Wedding

As Little People, Big World friends and family gave their well-wishes to newlyweds Jacob Roloff and Isabel Rock after their seaside ceremony Saturday, the Roloff toddlers stole the show temporarily with an adorable intro to the reception on Roloff Farms. Matt Roloff shared a sweet moment from his youngest’s big day on Instagram, in which Tori and Zach Roloff’s son Jackson, 2, and Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s daughter Ember, 1, debuted the new couple with “Just” and “Married” signs.

As Ember toddled forward ahead of the bride and groom, Jackson seemed to be a little confused by the cheering crowd, needing a little encouragement from dad Zach to keep moving forward. It was a sweet moment that was just “so Jackson,” Matt and other followers noted.

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) on Sep 8, 2019 at 9:16pm PDT

One follower wrote, “Jackson is so much like his dad, he just does his own thing in his own time. He is beyond adorable!”

“I think he just didn’t get why people were saying yay!” another chimed in. “Lol he looked genuinely confused but he was still sooo dang cute about it.”

Jacob and Isabel seemed not to mind the antics of their nephew either, still riding the high of officially becoming man and wife. The two first announced they planned to wed in January 2019 after Jacob proposed during a trip to Iceland on Christmas Eve. Saturday, the couple married at one of their favorite places, Matt explained ahead of the ceremony, which will not be televised for TLC crowds.

“Jacob and Izzy are actually get married at the beach,” he said. “Very exciting for them, that’s their favorite spot looking out at the Pacific Ocean, and then they’ll make their way back to the farm for a big party.”

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Photo credit: TLC