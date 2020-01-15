‘Little People, Big World’ Stars Zach and Tori Roloff’s Daughter Meets Jeremy and Audrey’s Newborn Son in First ‘Twinning’ Photo

Zach Roloff and his wife, Tori introduced their sweet newborn to Audrey and Jeremy Roloff‘s newborn and it was the cutest thing ever! Bode and Lilah were twinning in a cute picture Tori uploaded to her Instagram page. Bode, who’s 1-week old and Lilah who’s just 1-month-old looked super sweet as they posed for the camera with their moms. In the caption, Tori welcomed her sweet nephew to the world and also made a comment about how Jeremy and Audrey make cute babies — which they do!

Fans swarmed the comment section with nothing but love.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Umm, how do you both look like you didn’t even just have babies?! (two purple heart emojis),” one fan wrote.

One follower seemed curious if the two had planned for the cousins to be so close in age. “Did you guys plan on your kids being so close in age? I just love it (smiley face emoji) congrats to both of you!!!!” they wrote.

Audrey left a comment herself leaving three black heart emojis. Jeremy and Zach even posted for a picture themselves and Jeremy shared the photo to his Instagram account captioning it with, “Twins with babies! It’s fun being in the same season of life together.”

Audrey and Jeremy share daughter Ember, who they welcomed in September 2017, while Tori and husband, Roloff also share their 2-year-old son, Jackson, together.

While Audrey and her husband are thrilled to have welcomed their sweet little one, she did open up on social media about her difficulties with postpartum depression saying, “Postpartum has been hard on my body, but cuddling with these precious little loves makes my heart so full. What an honor it is to be their mama.”

She continued with, “One of my favorite moments ever [was] Ember meeting Bode for the first time. She is just the sweetest big sister already. We took some videos that I’m sure we’ll share in our stories soon. [Jeremy Roloff] and I can’t stop smiling and laughing at the things she says about him and to him. She’s so eager to take care of him and give him lots of lovies.”

Fans can anticipate more cute photos of the cousins via social media!