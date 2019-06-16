‘Little People, Big World’ Star Amy Roloff Revels in Photos Alongside Boyfriend Chris During Road Trip

Amy Roloff and boyfriend Chris Marek are currently enjoying each other’s company on the road. The couple hit have been traveling a bit since Thursday, driving to visit some of Marek’s family.

“Road trip to Idaho,” Roloff wrote in the caption of her Instagram photo. “Going camping and meeting up [with] some of Chris’ family. If you know me I love road trips, Chris and I love it and small towns.” Roloff also included a blushing face and heart emoji with her post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Little People, Big World star also added some of the destinations the couple had already seen on the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Jun 13, 2019 at 5:16pm PDT

“Stopped by the little town of Dixie, just outside Walla Walla,” Roloff wrote, closing out the comment with a series of hashtags highlighting her “second act” and Marek. As InTouch points out, the couple seems to be having a great time. Fans agreed too.

“Have fun!!!!! You deserve it!!!!,” one fan commented, adding in a line of heart emojis.

“I love your smile it lights up your whole face,” another wrote. “You really look so happy.”

Ex-husband Matt Roloff is also on a road trip of his own at the moment. He and girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, hit the road for Sedona, Arizona back at the end of May. The couple have already returned home, but it just shows how much the former husband and wife are branching out with their respective new loves.

Amy Roloff and Marek are keen to hit the road in recent months. The reality star has faced plenty of stress courtesy of her former husband, their shared interest in Roloff Farms, and the health concerns with her mother.

It was revealed that Roloff agreed to a buyout of her part of the farm in an episode from earlier in June.

“I’ve been dreading making this decision,” Roloff said of the decision. “I wish it came a lot quicker, but it didn’t. And so I did take the time. It wasn’t easy for me, but I’m glad it’s here now.”

Both agreed that her walking from the farm was the best decision she could have made. Fans had been clamoring for a decision to be made, questioning why Roloff was delaying the decision.

With that in the past, it would seem that she and Marek are happily seeing what the world has in store for them.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.