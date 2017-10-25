‘Little People, Big World’ Farm Visited by ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Star

The Roloff Family Farm had a visit from a famous pirate this weekend, but it seems that the only one really embracing the buccaneer spirit was a Little People, Big World cast member.

The Roloffs were visited by actor Martin Klebba, who is best known for his role as Marty the pirate in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies but also appeared on shows such as Scrubs and My Name is Earl.

Klebba, who is a little person like the Roloffs, has been friends with the TLC reality show family for years through his work with his non-profit Coalition for Dwarf Advocacy.

The longtime actor and stuntman visited the farm over the weekend and was available to meet fans for a few hours on Sunday.

Amy Roloff posted a picture of herself, dressed as a pirate in honor of her friend, and Klebba grinning in front of the farm’s main sign on her Instagram. In another picture, she flaunts the cute costume while sitting on beau Chris Marek’s lap.

“Hanging out w/ my good friend Marty (Pirates of the Caribbean) and his family for the weekend,” she captioned the picture. “So glad they came to visit us. I love seeing Chris and he came out for a day each pumpkin weekend.”

Matt Roloff also posted a picture with Klebba and his son Jeremy in front of a stack of hay bales.

“Hanging out with a real pirate today,” he captioned the shot. “ok ok so a pirate from the real Disney movies Pirates of the Caribbean!!! Our special friend and guest #martinklebba He will be available (at the pumpkin patch) tomorrow from 11am – 2pm. Come take a photo .. he’s the real deal folks.”

Matt also answered the pressing question of when Little People, Big World would be returning in the comment section.

“We have no idea… but early 2018 sounds about right,” he said with a smiley face.