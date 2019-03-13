‘Little People, Big World’ Returns to TLC This April

After TLC offered a first look at the trailer for season 14 of Little People, Big World, fans can expect to see more of the Roloff family this April.

The drama of the family’s separate lives now that Matt and Amy Roloff divorced will play a central part of the season, including their continuing partnership at Roloff Farms when the long-running TLC series premieres its 14th season on April 2 at 9 p.m. ET.

The evolution of the Roloff family over 14 years has been a sight to see for fans on TLC and the network released a statement cementing their stance on the program going forward.

“The Roloff family has always been a beloved part of the fabric here at TLC and we are proud to welcome them back to Tuesday nights,” TLC President and General Manager Howard Lee said. “Over the last 14 years, the [Roloff Family] has opened up their lives to our viewers — the joys as well as the heartache. We are honored that they continue to let us follow along on their incredible journey.”

Season 14 will see Amy Roloff choose to spend more time away from the farm with her boyfriend Chris. Matt Roloff is facing similar situations as he spends more time with his girlfriend Caryn and at his new home in Arizona. Both have also faced some controversy with fans ahead of the new season due to their various financial ventures on social media, but the main drama in this season will be their new lives. Amy detailed how much her life has changed with her relationship during a preview shared by PEOPLE.

“This year, out of any of the other years, everything has changed for me,” Amy tells People, “Chris makes me see life in a whole different way.”

Matt Roloff shared similar sentiments, adding that he and Caryn were “creating our own path” while admitting it was a transitional point for the family.

Aside from the decisions facing Matt and Amy, the new season will also follow Zach Roloff and his new wife Tori as they adapt to being new parents.

Aside from raising 1-year-old Jackson, the pair are dealing with Zach’s health and the financial burden that comes with raising a baby. It seems drastic, but as Tori tells PEOPLE, “nothing is cuter than a little dwarf baby!”

The new season of Little People, Big World is sure to provide fans with more than enough drama when it premieres on April 2 on TLC at 9 p.m.