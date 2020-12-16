'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Targeted by Credit Card Fraudster

✖

Matt Roloff is calling out credit card scammers who stole almost $3,000 from his account before being noticed by his bookkeeper. The Little People, Big World star shared a lengthy post blasting one company in particular for its fraud policies, reported The Blast Tuesday, but has since deleted it from his profile.

"Bizarre experience. My bookkeeper alerts me to 4 fraudulent charges on one of my [credit card] accounts ... all within the last 2 days... first a small$ purchase... a few hours later a bigger one ... bam.. another one.. finally a much bigger one... All adding up to almost $3,000," the Roloff Farms owner began.

After contacting the "online merchant" to report the unauthorized charges, Roloff says they didn't ask for any details "like my name, the transaction numbers, last 4 digits, etc, etc. they just say 'sorry... it’s our policy not to fix these problems.'" The TLC star was incredulous, asking "Huh?? Wait?? What? I’m like.. I've been buying a lot of Christmas gifts online.. what if this is some charge thru you that I did via a different company (apparently that happens)??"

He concluded that he wouldn't want to do business with a company that didn't address fraud charges caught before the item shipped. "No wonder things are more expensive then they need to be," he concluded, calling for "shame" on the company for passing "these 'inconvenient charge' off on to your customers so carelessly." While fans urged Roloff to call his credit card company to report the fraud, it's clear he came to one conclusion or the other, having deleted the post altogether.

While this experience with holiday shopping certainly wasn't something to celebrate, Roloff shared on social media earlier this month that he was "starting to swing towards the Christmas spirit," posing with girlfriend Caryn Chandler in their winter home state of Arizona. Part of that cheer was brought about by having son Zach Roloff, his wife Tori Roloff, and their two kids — Jackson, 3, and 1-year-old Lilah — down for a safe Thanksgiving dinner. "Made a list of all the things I’m thankful for and I ran out of paper... I’m thankful to be having thanksgiving dinner outside this year because ..that’s possible down in Arizona," he captioned a sweet family photo on Nov. 27.