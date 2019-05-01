‘Little People, Big World’: Jeremy Roloff Makes Appearance After Leaving Show

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff may have bid farewell to Little People, Big World, but Jeremy hasn’t said goodbye to the cameras completely.

In Tuesday’s all-new episode of the TLC reality show, Jeremy returned to the series for a brief cameo appearance as he helped twin brother Zach Roloff move into his new house with wife Tori.

“Today, we have everyone coming over to our house to help us move everything into the truck and over to the new house,” Zach told the camera of the day’s labor. “So we’re just trying to jam this truck with as much stuff as possible.”

“That’s a good word,” Tori chimed in, joking about their home’s admitted mess. “Jam this truck.”

While Tori couldn’t be there to help with the initial box haul, Zach got some extra help from mom Amy Roloff’s boyfriend, Chris Marek, as well as his twin and several friends.

“I’m really excited Jeremy and all my friends are coming to help move,” Zach said of the band of guys he compiled to get the job done. “Jeremy and Audrey live in the same neighborhood as us now, so it’s kind of fun that we’re all gonna be living in the same area.”

Jeremy didn’t spend too much time on-screen, mostly trying to navigate moving baby Jackson’s crib out of the room, despite it being too wide for the doorway, but did encourage his brother that the old house would be sure to sell once they cleared it of everything.

“Zach, you’re gonna sell this place once it’s empty!” Jeremy told his brother confidently. “It looks way bigger.”

This season is the first without Jeremy since its 2006 premiere. In July 2018, Jeremy and his wife Audrey announced they would no longer be appearing on the TLC reality show.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come,” Jeremy wrote on Instagram at the time. “A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun. [pray emoji] We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically – the show must go on!”

“That being said, we’re not disappearing,” Jeremy continued. “We have a lot of exciting stuff in the works and are eager to continue the work that the Lord has called us to!”

He concluded with a message to fans: “Again, we thank you, and always enjoy when we get a chance to meet one of you. Whether it be in the airport, on the street, at pumpkin season or at one of our upcoming Beating50percent events! THANK YOU for all the love and support. Your messages, comments, gifts, and mail are noticed and appreciated. You guys are the best. Thank you for respecting our decision.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jeremy Roloff