Are These ‘Little People, Big World’ Family Members Feuding?

Between alleged controversial comments made by Audrey Roloff and her brother-in-law Jacob Roloff’s free spirit, it’s not rocket science to see the two TLC stars are actually complete opposites.

But while Jacob has mended his relationship with parents, Matt and Amy, it seems he might not be getting any closer to his brother’s wife, Audrey.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Friday, the 20-year-old reality star and author unfollowed his sister-in-law Audrey, 26, though he continues to follow mother, Amy, sister Molly Silvius, brothers Jeremy and Zach, as well as Zach’s wife Tori.

If that doesn’t allude to their current dynamic, Jacob also regularly posts endearing photos of himself with Zach and Tori’s son, Jackson, but rarely shares snaps of him with brother Jeremy’s newborn daughter, Ember.

Jacob left the reality series in which his whole family stars on, in 2014 after explaining he felt “isolated” and “angry” for being pushed into reality TV fame at a young age.

While Jacob tells the media he was not a willing participant on the reality series, there have always been several claims that he was also not well-compensated for the years he was on the show. As soon as he turned 18, he left home to live on his own.

Jacob or Audrey have yet to comment about the sudden social media unfollow.