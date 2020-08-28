'Little People, Big World' Fans Criticize Tori Roloff for 'Replacing' Amy Roloff With Caryn Chandler

✖

Little People, Big World fans do not seem to be happy about the Roloff family's changing dynamics, even though it has already been four years since Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff finalized their divorce. Both have found love elsewhere, with Matt dating Caryn Chandler and Amy getting engaged to Chris Marek. This means Chandler, as well as Matt and Amy's daughter-in-law Tori Roloff, get more time in the spotlight on the TLC series, something that some fans are angry about.

Back on Sunday, Matt shared a Boomerang video from Roloff Farms, with Chandler, Tori, and a friend. "When these 3 get together... stuff happens. I just have to figure out what stuff just happened?? Will fill you in on our plan in the next 2 -3 days," Matt wrote, adding the hashtag "and the rest here at Roloff farms." The post turned into a venue for Little People, Big World fans to continue airing their thoughts on the changes the show has seen over the years. Many complained about Tori "replacing" Amy with Chandler.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) on Aug 22, 2020 at 11:53pm PDT

"We love the Roloff family, but we miss Amy....she can never be replaced, you will always be connected, with the children, divorce is just something tha should not happen," one person wrote, notes InTouch Weekly. "My heart goes to Amy. I guess we all can be replaced," another person wrote. Another person claimed Tori "favors" Chandler over Amy. "When she talks to Amy, you can see the dislike," the person wrote. "Caryn takes over, and Tori dumps Amy," another claimed.

Amy and Matt finalized their divorce in April 2016, after 27 years of marriage. In her book A Little Me, Amy claimed she learned Matt was having an affair with Chandler, a longtime Roloff Farms employee, before their divorce. Recently, their relationship has turned cordial, especially after Amy announced her engagement to Marek. In April, Amy and Marek told Us Weekly Matt and Chandler would be invited to the wedding if they wanted to come. "We don’t want anyone coming to our wedding out of obligation," Marek said. "The wedding is supposed to be about good friends and close family. I like Matt; I get along with him fine — and Caryn. But we’re not friends that hang out. We don’t do things together."

The Roloff family's fans are a vocal group, often letting the family members know whenever they do not like a part of Little People, Big World. Even Matt himself has criticized how the show is put together. In April, he complained that the show is often edited to create drama between the family that simply isn't there. "Let's say Amy [Roloff] and I are arguing about something. We've been getting along for six months and then we have another argument, well they throw those two arguments into one episode," Roloff explained on the First Class Fatherhood podcast. "Just the nature of television really puts out a different impression."