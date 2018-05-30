‘Little People, Big World’ Family Brings in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Star for Help

The Roloffs had to bring in the big guns to turn pumpkin season around in 2017, calling on Pirates of the Caribbean actor and close friend Martin Klebba to bring in some bigger crowds and close out Roloff Farms’ big season.

After sinking a ton of money into a massive pirate ship play structure that wasn’t quite ready for the crowds, Matt Roloff was scrambling to turn a profit during Tuesday’s episode of Little People, Big World as ex Amy Roloff looked on, having poo-pooed the idea for the ship initially.

It was then that Matt got the idea to call upon his longtime friend Klebba, who is best known for his role as Marty the pirate in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies but also appeared on shows such as Scrubs and My Name is Earl. Klebba is also a little person like most of the Roloffs, and has been friends with the TL family through work with his non-profit, Coalition for Dwarf Advocacy.

“I’m hoping that Marty, by bringing him to the farm, we might be able to get the word of mouth going and bring more attention to the pirate ship, bring more bodies in,” Matt said.

But when the day that Klebba was stopping by the farm came, the weather wasn’t cooperating.

“We want to finish strong, but weather can mess us up,” Matt lamented to the cameras.

Regardless of the stormy skies, people hoping to meet the Pirates of the Caribbean star turned out en masse.

“I think in general, other than the pirate ship, it was a very successful season,” Matt said at the end of the day. “People came out to see him, and that made us have a good day financially. He’s just full of electricity, and it’s fun to be around him.”

PopCulture previously reported about the actor and stuntman’s visit to the farm in October, when Amy and Matt posted photos with their longtime friend on social media.

“Hanging out w/ my good friend Marty (Pirates of the Caribbean) and his family for the weekend,” Amy captioned her picture at the time. “So glad they came to visit us. I love seeing Chris and he came out for a day each pumpkin weekend.”

Matt also shared a photo with his friend.

“Hanging out with a real pirate today,” he captioned the shot. “ok ok so a pirate from the real Disney movies Pirates of the Caribbean!!! Our special friend and guest #martinklebba He will be available (at the pumpkin patch) tomorrow from 11am – 2pm. Come take a photo .. he’s the real deal folks.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC