‘Little People’ Big World’: Audrey Roloff Confesses to Feeling ‘Mom Guilt’ While Traveling

Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff‘s recent book tour left her experiencing “mom guilt.”

The TLC reality TV star penned an emotional post on Instagram on Monday, admitting that her recent travels to promote the launch of her book, A Love Letter Life, left her missing daughter Ember and even had her experiencing a serious case of “mom guilt.”

Roloff, who shares Ember with husband Jeremy Roloff, had embarked on her week-long tour last week.

“Finally home with Ember girl. She had so much fun with Gigi and Papa but we missed her like crazy,” Roloff captioned the sweet snap of her and her daughter reunited.

“I’ll be honest… I felt the mom guilt start to creep in at times while we were gone,” she admitted. “But a friend reached out and encouraged me some truth. She said, ‘when we leave our children for small stretches of time with people that love them so well, it teaches them that they are safe and loved even when mommy and daddy are not around.’ She changed my perspective to view this time apart as a gift to Ember, who will eventually blaze her own trail in this world without me.”

“It is just another reminder to me that I am NOT in control, and that God’s past faithfulness demands my present trust,” she concluded. “All this to say… there really is no place like home.”

Although she was initially experiencing some regret regarding her trip, many of Roloff’s followers and fans of Little People, Big World were quick to voice their support of her decision to leave her little one for a short amount of time.

“Definitely an amazing perspective most parents need to hear. What a wonderful reminder,” one fan wrote.

“Leaving your children is always difficult. But as I found it makes our hearts founder and develops a bound like no other,” another added.

Another acknowledged that leaving a child “has been my hardest thing of all as a mama,” but “but precious women have spoken this over me over and over again! Praises for that!

Writer Danielle Walker went on to state that “coming home to them is so sweet too.”

Prior to embarking on her latest journey, Roloff had expressed her reluctance to leave Ember, sharing in an Instagram post that she “broke down” before having to leave and that she had been trying to “get a little extra cuddle time in.”