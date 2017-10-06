Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Share Intimate Photo From Birth of Ember Jean

Just over three weeks after the birth of their first daughter, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff of TLC‘s Little People, Big World, are sharing with fans a beautiful photo of the new mom holding her baby for the first time.

Ember Jean Roloff was born on Sept. 10 at 7.13 lbs. and 20.25 inches long, according to Audrey’s lifestyle blog.

The photo, which shows an emotional Audrey and Jeremy holding baby Ember for the first time, is of special significance to the new mom, she writes on Instagram.

“I seriously think this is one of the most beautiful photos we’ve ever taken,” she said. “Not because we look good or the lighting is perfect, but because of the moment it represents. Holding our baby girl for the first time, while looking up into her daddy’s watery eyes…wow. Oh my heart. I think I’ll be discovering the depths and significance of this moment for a long time.”

In a recent blog post, Audrey described her natural labor with Ember as the hardest thing she’s ever done, but that holding her new daughter after she was born is “undeniably the most empowering and rewarding moment of (her) life.”

“The second she was out of my belly and into my arms, the tears of pain ceased, and Jeremy and I looked at our daughter and each other with tears of uncontainable joy,” the 26-year-old said.

At a little more than three weeks old, Ember is a happy and healthy baby who loves to sway, cuddle and listen to Jeremy sing, the couple reports.

Right now Ember’s family thinks she looks most like dad, but her red-headed mother said she thinks she can see a “glimmer of strawberry” in her peach fuzz.

“Only time will tell!” Audrey said. “We are still hoping for the boing boing curls though ;).”

Audrey added to her message on motherhood a sweet missive for her daughter.

“Sweet little Ember, may you always be a light in the darkness, glowing in all you do, enduring, fierce, and hard to extinguish ;),” she wrote. “May you always believe in the more that is within you, and when stoked and kindled by your Creator – may you be able to burn and glow even MORE than you ever could on your own. We love you so much Ember Jean Roloff. Thank you for making us ‘mom and dad.’ “