Amy Roloff’s Lastest Family Photo Sparks Concern for Son Zach

Little People, Big World fans went into full panic mode when Zach Roloff was missing from mom Amy Roloff‘s photo of a family brunch Tuesday. Seriously.

The photo of the tasty spread included Zach’s wife Tori and their son Jackson in addition to his twin brother Jeremy and his wife Audrey and daughter Ember as well as brother Jacob and his fiancée, Isabel Rock. If the table patrol is wondering, Amy’s boyfriend Chris Marek took the photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Sunday brunch!” the Roloff matriarch wrote on Instagram. “Joel was in town w/ a good friend to attend a wedding. We missed Molly not being there. Special time to get together w/ my family and Chris and share a moment together.”

But for some reason, fans really zeroed in on Zach’s absence from the photo.

“Was wondering where Zach was too?” a fan commented.

“Amy, you haven’t said where Zach is?” another added.

“Where’s Zach in the picture?” a third echoed.

The comment section became such a mess of Zach truthers that Amy had to weigh in and stop the madness.

“He has to work and [came] later,” she said gracefully.

Although the family looks happy together now, the upcoming season of Little People, Big World, which premieres on TLC on April 3, promises plenty of drama, mostly between Amy and her ex-husband Matt Roloff.

Even after her divorce from Matt was finalized in May 2016, Amy has been living in the family home on the farm. “I’ll stay here as long as I can,” she says.

The former couple had reached an agreement about her living on the farm, but Matt reveals in the show’s first promo he wants to revisit the issue of her living at the home, which he says has impacted his romance with girlfriend and farm manager Caryn Chandler.

When Matt asks his ex about moving possibly into a smaller house, however, he is met with resistance.

“I don’t think so,” she says, to which Matt replies, “It’s not fair.”

“I just want my own path away from farm, away from Amy,” says Matt. “It’s always going to be awkward. I’m by Amy’s house.”



Chandler agrees.

“I don’t want to make a decision in our relationship based on what Amy might do in the future,” she tells Matt. “I want to make our own decisions.”

Although Amy seems dedicated to staying put, there could be big changes on the horizon for the family.

“We’ve been talking a lot about the farm. Trying to figure out how to keep it or not keep it,” Matt tells Amy while sitting with sons Jeremy and Zach.

Jeremy responds, “We just need to know your plan.”

“You’re talking about changing the divorce agreement?” Amy asks, to which Matt responds, “You’re missing my point, you’re not listening.”

Little People, Big World premieres Tuesday, April 3 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.