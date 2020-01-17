‘Little People, Big World’ Star Amy Roloff Slams Critic’s Remark About Granddaughter Ember’s Hair

Amy Roloff is hitting back at a critic who shamed her for granddaughter Ember Roloff’s tussled hair during a recent playdate. The Little People, Big World star found herself on the defense after she shared a gallery of images to Instagram on Thursday of her time spent with Ember and newborn grandson Bode James.

“What a fun time the other day seeing my grandson, Bode [before] his doctor [appointment] and then a little fun time [with] my grand-daughter Ember,” Roloff wrote. “I love these special grandma moments. I definitely cherish them.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the photos, Ember can be seen posing with Roloff, spending a little time with her baby brother, and trotting around in a princess dress, her hair tussled from a hard day of play.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Jan 15, 2020 at 11:10am PST

While many fans couldn’t help but heap praise on Roloff, one commenter was a bit more critical, taking issue with the state of the toddler’s hair.

“Comb her hair,” the user wrote, adding a face palm emoji.

“And we wonder where or when or if girls start becoming so self-conscious on [looks?],” Roloff clapped back, according to In Touch Weekly. “She was in her element, having fun and I had a great time creating a wonderful moment with her. Sorry, but hair had nothing to do with it.”

The TLC star’s comment proved to be popular among her followers, many of whom also hit back at the original commenter and applauded Roloff for sticking up for herself.

“Nasty, rude comment,” wrote one person. “As if it doesn’t take all of 10 seconds to achieve this fun and happy look when playing.”

“Well said!!” commended another in reference to Roloff’s statement. “Ember is beautiful. Messy hair, don’t care, she’s just little and exactly how she should be!!”

“I would rather have her hair than your heart,” added another. “How rude!”

“Hair really is not that important for a toddler,” pointed out one.

Roloff has been spending plenty of quality time with family ever since the arrival of grandson Bode, the second child of her son Jeremy and his wife Audrey. Shortly after the little one’s Jan. 8 arrival, the Little People, Big World star took to Instagram to gush over her family’s newest addition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Jan 11, 2020 at 11:36am PST

“I’m a grandma again!” she wrote. “I’m over the moon happy to meet Bode James (Jeremy & Audrey’s baby boy)…Wow! 4 grandkids. What a wonderful way to start the new year off. I’m thankful and blessed and my heart is full of so much more love.”

Photo credit: TLC / YouTube