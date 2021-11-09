‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Reveals One Thing She’d Change About Her Wedding

Little People, Big World stars Amy Roloff and Chris Marek can’t wait for fans to see their fairytale wedding in Tuesday’s two-hour wedding special, Amy & Chris’s Happily Ever After, airing on TLC. While Roloff told PEOPLE the ceremony, held in August on Roloff Farms, “turned out perfectly,” if there was a chance to go back and do it all over, she would “focus more” on herself and her husband.

“Even though we had our family and friends and stuff like that [there], they’re there for us,” she said. “I don’t need to cater to that. I need to cater, probably, a little bit more to Chris and I.” Marek agreed he wished he had taken a little more time to relax before everything got started. “Amy did most of all the work, so there isn’t really anything that I had to do or would do differently, except that I regret that I didn’t get more time to relax before the ceremony,” he said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Marek remembered “working up a sweat” getting everything ready for the ceremony, picking up items last minute and getting things set up on the farm until the very end. “The ceremony started at three. I wasn’t even able to get cleaned up and show up at the farm until two o’clock!” he revealed. “I still had to change into my suit, so I was pushing it.”

The most special moment for Roloff was walking through the barn door to see her father sitting there. “It was a warm afternoon and so he wasn’t sure whether he’d walk me down the full length or halfway [amid his recent health issues]. I looked at him sitting there, waiting for me to come to him,” she recalled. “Then when I met up with him, my eyes went directly to Chris and his handsomeness in that suit. It was like the people [around us] faded away.”

Roloff told PopCulture.com ahead of the special that she hopes to see her happily ever after with Marek following her 2016 divorce from ex-husband Matt Roloff will give people watching a new perspective on love. “I just hope that people see in a second relationship for me – and a first for him – that love comes at any point in your life,” she said. “You may be looking for it, you may not, but at least be open to it. Because it’s a wonderful thing when it comes into your life or comes back into your life.” Don’t miss the two-hour Little People, Big World special, Amy & Chris’s Happily Ever After, airing Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.