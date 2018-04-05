Amy Roloff ‘Not Sure’ If She Will Stay on Family Farm

Amy Roloff has called Roloff Farm her home since 1990, but after her divorce, the Little People, Big World cast member isn’t sure about her future on the farm.

The TLC cast member and her ex-husband Matt Roloff finalized their divorce in 2016, but continue to live just a couple hundred feet apart on the farm as business partners.

Both have moved on romantically, with Matt dating farm manager Caryn Chandler and Amy dating beau Chris Marek, but there’s still a little tension between the two, as can be expected after a divorce.

But in Tuesday’s season premiere of Little People, Big World, Amy said she’s not sure what kind of future she’ll have on the farm.

While taking a leisurely motorcycle ride with Marek, Amy revealed she sometimes fears she might have to leave the neighborhood she calls home.

“I like where I live,” she told him. “Whether I’m able to stay here the whole time remains to be seen.”

“Are you worried about that?” Marek asked.

“Oh, well, yeah,” she said.

Later, she explained her response to the cameras. “I definitely have a lot of uncertainty going on in my life, and yeah, I’m not sure how long I’ll be here at the farm,” she said.

She continued: “Matt and I are both here, we’re existing, but we may just decide we don’t want to do this anymore. I don’t think it’s very clear yet.”

Later in the season, this drama is sure to come to a head.

The former couple had reached an agreement about her living on the farm, but Matt revealed in a trailer for the rest of the season that he wants to revisit the issue of her living at the home, which he said impacted his romance with Chandler.

When Matt asked his ex about moving possibly into a smaller house, however, he was met with resistance.

“I don’t think so,” she said, to which Matt replied, “It’s not fair.”

“I just want my own path away from farm, away from Amy,” said Matt. “It’s always going to be awkward. I’m by Amy’s house.”

“I don’t want to make a decision in our relationship based on what Amy might do in the future,” Chandler told Matt. “I want to make our own decisions.”

Although Amy seems dedicated to staying put, there could be big changes on the horizon for the family.

“We’ve been talking a lot about the farm. Trying to figure out how to keep it or not keep it,” Matt told Amy while sitting with sons Jeremy and Zach.

Jeremy responded, “We just need to know your plan.”

“You’re talking about changing the divorce agreement?” Amy asked, to which Matt responded, “You’re missing my point, you’re not listening.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC