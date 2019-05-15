‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Doesn’t ‘Trust’ Ex Matt’s Farm Negotiations

Amy Roloff doesn’t buy ex-husband Matt Roloff’s easygoing attitude when it comes to the family farm.

On Tuesday’s all-new episode of Little People, Big World, Amy returned from her trip to Michigan no more sure about what she wanted to do with Roloff Family Farm than when she first left.

“I just want to make the best decision,” she told the cameras of her dragging her feet when it comes to finalizing the farm’s future. “Moving out of a house that I never really thought I’d move out of years ago. … to think about that now is a little daunting. It is a little scary, it’s a little intimidating because I’ve never really been on my own before.”

When she revealed her line of thinking to Matt, however, he was exasperated that there was no movement in her mind, telling her he would be happy with either the buyout or switching sides of the farm. Amy, however, thought his flexibility was just another negotiation tactic.

“I don’t trust it,” she confessed to the camera. “This isn’t just a business decision, it’s a little personal for me.”

She continued of her ex, “Matt has a strong personality, and one that I’ve adapted over the years we were together,” saying she had learned in the years since their divorce, “Stand your ground and don’t let life push you around, including Matt.”

Amy might not trust her ex’s intentions, but throughout the season, Matt has expressed how he has been feeling strung along by her indecision.

“She’s being a little bit, in my mind, selfish right now,” he said in an episode of the TLC series last month. “I just don’t want to be held hostage anymore to your indecisiveness.”

If there’s one person ready for the farm drama to be over one way or the other, it’s the former couple’s son Zach, who admitted to the camera in last month’s episode, “The farm has drama attached to it, and my mom and dad are drama. I’ve learned that as I get older, it can be very emotionally draining to get wrapped up in their roller coaster.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC