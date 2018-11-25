‘Little People, Big World’ Star Amy Roloff Meets Boyfriend Chris Marek’s Family on Thanksgiving Road Trip

Amy Roloff celebrated Thanksgiving with one of the more special people in her life, traveling with boyfriend Chris Marek to Idaho to spend the holiday with his family.

On Instagram, the Little People, Big World star shared a number of photos of her longtime beau and his family out and about around the town, writing a sweet note in the caption about the couple’s adventuring.

“Chris and I took a road trip to be with his family in [Idaho] for Thanksgiving. What a great time. Again I’m truly thankful for so much in my life in all its ups and downs,” she wrote. “I’m thankful for Chris in my life, my kids and grandkids and their extended family and I’m thankful for the joy in my heart and all the Lord gives and shows me. I’m thankful and blessed.”

She continued, “I know this day and holidays can be hard and difficult for some and it’s not easy. Hang in there! And look around you, you are worth being thankful for by you. Have a wonderful weekend. Can’t wait – Christmas is right around the corner.”

Amy revealed in another Instagram post that while spending time with Marek’s family, she did feel a twinge of missing her kids, but said Jacob, Molly, Jeremy and Zach were spending their holiday with the families of their respective spouses or fiancées.

In reflecting on what made her grateful in 2018, Amy continued of the holiday, “It reminds me that no matter what projects or other personal things I have going on in my life I have much to be thankful for. Why it’s important for me each day to be thankful? Because it starts my day off on the right note, my focus is on the Lord for all I am and all I have that is good is from Him and my heart is joyful. A joy that comes from within. I give thanks.”

She added, “I’m thankful today and everyday for my kids, the gift of children, my grandkids, my family close and afar, my good friends, my relationship with Chris and all of YOU!”

Photo credit: Instagram/Amy Roloff