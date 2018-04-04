‘Little People, Big World’ Mom Amy Roloff Being ‘Cautious’ With Boyfriend Chris Marek

Amy Roloff doesn’t want to rush things with boyfriend Chris Marek.

The Little People, Big World matriarch has been dating her boyfriend since shortly after her divorce with ex-husband Matt Roloff was finalized in 2016.

But in Tuesday’s season premiere of the TLC series, Amy revealed she’s not diving in headfirst just yet.

“I never thought I’d be dating as a grandma,” Amy told the camera, adding that while she’d love to be involved in another “lifetime” relationship, she’s not counting on that just yet when it comes to Marek.

But in what she’s coined Amy’s Second Act, the 53-year-old is enjoying getting out and about with her new beau.

“I think what I like about Chis is he likes doing new things and he’s adventurous,” she said. “I don’t really remember doing a lot of that with Matt.”

She continued: “With Chris it’s fun. I have a ball.”

While out playing a game of shuffleboard at a local watering hole, the two discussed going paragliding, which is when Marek suggested inviting Amy’s sons, Jeremy and Zach.

“I would like to get to know the family better,” Marek told the camera. “They’re great people, and I want them to be comfortable around me, because I’m usually hanging out at her house when they just walk in. And I want them to be OK with that, because I really like them, I respect them, and I hope they feel the same.”

But Amy isn’t ready to bring the boys on a paragliding trip just yet, suggesting that the two go over to Zach and his wife Tori’s house to meet their new baby. This would be Marek’s first time at the two’s house, and Amy revealed she planned to cut the visit short if it got “awkward” at any point.

“I’m definitely cautious when it comes to forcing Chris onto my kids,” she said. “Because Chris is definitely the new guy, so I really hope that everything goes well when Chris and I go on over to Zach and Tori’s house.”

She continued: “It’s really important to me that Zach and Tori accept Chris. I don’t want Chris and I coming over there to be a negative thing, so I truly hope things go well.”

Luckily for everyone, the family all gets along perfectly.

“Chris seems like a good guy,” Zach told the camera. “He seems pretty straight, level-headed, not fake. That’s why I like him, because he doesn’t try to be my best friend. He’s not overly aggressive. He’s cordial, and he’s just a normal dude.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Amy Roloff