Matt and Amy Roloff’s Employee Reportedly Injures Himself on Their Property

Roloff Farms is open for business, but one visitor claims it isn’t safe.

The Little People, Big World cast members opened their fall tourist attraction complete with a pumpkin patch, wagon tour and adventure area for the season, but a recent visitor claims the property is a “mess” that caused injury to a farm employee.

One person who visited the farm told RadarOnline that “an overweight farm hand fell through the platform where they let guests out to tour the ‘Ghost Town’ area.”

“Everyone on the tour gasped when he fell through,” the tourist said. “His foot fell through up to his calf area. He fell back and sat on [the] platform. Then he huffed and puffed and pulled his leg out and went over to Cendi.”

Cendi, Audrey Roloff’s mom, was giving the group’s tour, the insider said. When confronted about the incident, she allegedly lodged a square plank over the hole to let everyone pass through.

The source provided photos of the farm and platform as evidence of the incident.

“The wood platform was clearly rotting and there were many overweight farm quests getting tours that day,” the visitor added.

This isn’t the first alleged injury to come out of the Roloff family farm.

In 2011, Matt and Amy Roloff were sued after a visitor claimed she suffered serious injuries after falling off a picnic pavilion on the property. The accuser said she racked up $100,000 in medical bills following the incident and demanded $1,000,000 from the ex-couple, but the case was settled out of court in 2013, RadarOnline reports, citing court documents.

There is no word yet whether the employee will file legal action against the Roloffs.

Despite this claim that Roloff Farms is operating under messy, unsafe conditions, Amy’s grandchildren Jackson and Ember visited the family’s farm last weekend.

I’d say Jackson’s first weekend out at the patch was a success! 🎃 thank you so much to everyone that came out! 😘 #rolofffarms #storyofzachandtori #ZandTPartyofThree #babyjroloff A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Oct 8, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

Zach Roloff’s wife Tori posted a series of photos of the young families, mostly starring five-month-old Jackson, to Instagram last week to share a glimpse of their time at the pumpkin patch.

“I’d say Jackson’s first week out at the patch was a success!” Tori wrote alongside the family photo. “Thank you so much to everyone that came out!”

In other photo slides from their pumpkin patch adventure, the family posed with Audrey and Jeremy Roloff and their daughter, one-month-old Ember Jean.

