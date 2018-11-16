Lisa Vanderpump Slams Claims She Quit ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’: ‘I Would Have Said It’

Lisa Vanderpump is slamming claims that she quit Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, saying that if she had, she “would have said it.”

The 58-year-old spoke to PEOPLE, explaining that she did miss some of the filming for the upcoming ninth season of the reality series, but that she is still very much a part of the show.

“I am in this season,” Vanderpump said, while speaking to the outlet from the red carpet of her third annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala, which was held in Los Angeles, California at the Taglyan Cultural Complex. “Obviously there are some parts I missed and you’ll see why. I think maybe we’ll have a better understanding when you watch the show.”

“There’s a plethora of stories that say I’m quitting. If I had quit, I would have said it,” Vanderpump also stated. “It wouldn’t be leaked on an outlet. Can we just trust that I would come up … I’ve never had a problem with kind of coming forward, speaking my mind.”

The restaurateur, went on to address the idea of returning to the series for season 10, saying that she really is not certain right now.

“It’s like saying am I going to a Christmas party next year,” Vanderpump said. “You don’t know, do you? You don’t know if you’re going to be invited back. You don’t know if they’re going to do the show. So that’s a little hypothetical, really. I really don’t know. Each year changes.”

“If the timing was right and I felt good about it, sure, but I just… I’m not that combative, frankly!” she continued. “I think you’ve seen that.”

Vanderpump — along with Kyle Richards, Kim Richards, Taylor Armstrong, Camille Grammer, and Adrienne Maloofis — was one of the founding cast members of the sixth season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

She has appeared in every season since 2010, and even inspired the incredibly popular spinoff, Vanderpump Rules. The upcoming season of that series is set to debut next month, and will partially follow the opening of TomTom, her newest bar and restaurant.

In addition to TomTom, Vanderpump will also be launching the new Vanderpump Cocktail Garden on the Las Vegas strip sometime in early 2019.

“I’m excited to do it,” she said of the opening. “[Vegas] is such an experience … you go into this magical fantasy land! It’s such a compliment to be invited to do it. … It’s going to be great. It’s going to be like the cocktail garden and I’m sure if we’re doing Vanderpump Rules that will be featured on it. It’s going to be just another kind of feather in our cap.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return in 2019.