Lisa Rinna Shames Troll Blaming Her for Daughter’s Eating Disorder

Lisa Rinna called out a social media troll who body shamed her 17-year-old daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin’s eating disorder.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, stood up for both herself and her daughter when the troll wrote that Rinna’s body was the reason for Amelia’s eating disorder.

“This makes me wonder if this is how her daughter started her eating disorder with seeing mom this weight and thinking this is normal?” the commenter wrote under a video of Rinna dancing in a black leotard to celebrate Pride.

View this post on Instagram HAPPY PRIDE!!!!! 🌈🌈🌈 ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Jun 9, 2019 at 6:19pm PDT

“You are body shaming me. You are the problem,” Rinna responded.

Rinna has been open about how she feels some responsibilities for her daughter’s struggle with body image.

“You can’t help but blame yourself. You know, it’s like, ‘What did we do to f— her up?’ Maybe we did something. I don’t know. I just know that it’s really, really hard to watch Amelia be in pain,” she said in a RHOBH confessional in an episode earlier this month.

“I don’t want to see her suffer. You want to fix it,” she added. “You want to make it go away. You want to erase it. You know, you just want to take your child out of pain. You don’t want your child to be in pain.”

Amelia has also been outspoken about her battle with anorexia. Before the episode aired, Amelia wrote on Instagram that it showed “how my eating disorder affected myself and my family. There is a scene where I am EXTREMELY rude to my dad and the food that he wants me to eat.”

“During that time, one year ago — I was not in a good place at all,” she continued. “I may have looked like I was recovered, but I was most definitely not. Within the scene you will see me lashing out due to my fear of food.”

“The person displayed in tonight’s episode is not the person I am. It was the person anorexia made me… I just wanted everyone to know why I acted the way that I did,” she added.

The recent high school graduate revealed that she is now “100% recovered and happy.”

Amelia is Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin’s youngest daughter. They also share 21-year-old daughter Delilah Belle. Hamlin also has a 38-year-old son from a previous relationship.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.