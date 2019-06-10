Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Amelia Graduates High School, and Her Parents Are ‘So Proud’

Lisa Rinna’s youngest daughter is officially a high school grad!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and husband Harry Hamlin couldn’t help but gush after daughter Amelia Gray walked for her high school graduation over the weekend, sharing smiley photos of the model in her cap and gown on Instagram.

“So proud of my precious baby girl! Amelia Gray….you GO girl!!!” the Mad Men actor wrote alongside his photo. “Class of ’19!”

Rinna wrote simply alongside her photo of the 17-year-old giving a sassy pose, “THE GRADUATE.”

It’s been a tough couple of years for Amelia and her family as she has been open about struggling with an eating disorder. On last week’s episode of RHOBH, fans were shocked to see the normally sweet Hamlin daughter snap at her parents over their concern about her eating during a family dinner.

Prior to the episode airing, Amelia took to Instagram to explain what caused her extreme behavior on the series, admitting it all tied back to her journey with her eating disorder.

“Tonight on the housewives you will see how my eating disorder affected myself and my family. There is a scene where I am EXTREMELY rude to my dad and the food that he wants me to eat,” Amelia wrote in her Instagram Story.

“During that time, one year ago — I was not in a good place at all,” she added. “I may have looked like I was recovered, but I was most definitely not. Within the scene you will see me lashing out due to my fear of food.”

“The person displayed in tonight’s episode is not the person I am. It was the person anorexia made me… I just wanted everyone to know why I acted the way that I did,” she concluded.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Instagram/Lisa Rinna