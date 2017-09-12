‘RHOM’ Cast Member Lisa Hochstein Slammed for Photo Snapped Before Hurricane Irma

Real Housewives of Miami personality Lisa Hochstein has taken major heat after she posted a photo showing her evacuation ahead of Hurricane Irma — by posing in front a private jet.

The reality TV cast member held her two-year-old son as she stood beside her husband and their two dogs in front of the plane Saturday, smiling for the photo she posted on Instagram.

“THANK YOU to all of my family and friends who have reached out to help, offer a place to stay, offer help to get out of Miami or just checked on us!” Hochstein wrote in part in the caption. “We weren’t originally going to leave partly because of the dogs and a few other things… and waited until the last minute when we realized that this thing wasn’t slowing down which definitely made it difficult to get out.”

“I’m praying for everyone who already has been devastated by this hurricane and pray that Somehow by a miracle Florida is not hit so hard,” she continued. “We did not want to risk it with our little angel Logan. And YES we let some friends stay at our home because it’s a little safer [than] theirs! They will be fine!!! Material things can be replaced lives cannot.”

Moments after sharing the photo, the RHOM cast member was hit with criticism for the posed photo that seemed only to carry the family and their dogs to safety.

“Talk about tone deaf… let me stop as we evacuate for a photo in front of our private jet,” one user wrote. Another added on Instagram, “Glad you got out of there. I think it’s probably just hard for people to see the stark contrast from interstate gridlock to private jet. Most people aren’t so fortunate.”

Even former RHOM cast member and model Joanna Krupa got in on the controversy, tweeting, “All those A holes posting and showing off w their private jets in Miami, why don’t u offer [to] help families and animals that can’t get out?”

Hochstein updated the post to clap back at her haters’ “nasty comments,” clarifying the conditions she experienced.



“Although it’s no ones business we were not the only ones in this plane,” she wrote. “Every seat was occupied and my son had to sit in my lap. There were no commercial flights out of Miami at this point.”

“EVERYONE IS POSTING ON [social media] about how they escaped! This happens to be mine and I don’t need to apologize or hide to ANYONE ABOUT HOW WE DO SO,” she continued.

Hochstein concluded by addressing her critics directly: “Anyone with nasty comments needs to back off get off my page and worry about yourself and how you can help others instead if wasting your energy on attacking me. And to the other commenters about me “abandoning” my friends in my house… they weren’t any guests that happened to just be there already, they are friends who just didn’t have a proper safe place to stay who live in Miami and I figured mine would be safer for them so I offered for them to come on over!”

Hochstein deactivated the post’s comments and is moving on from the drama, posting a “Praying for Irma” graphic and outlining the damage to South Beach on her Instagram story.