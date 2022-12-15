Lindsie Chrisley Spending Holidays Separate From Todd and Julie After Prison Sentencing

Lindsie Chrisley has revealed that she will be spending the holidays separate from her parents Todd and Julie, following the couple's recent prison sentencing. During an episode of her podcast, The Southern Tea, Lindsie referred to her parents' fraud court case, which they'll both spend time behind bars for. She noted that she felt it was best to keep herself and her son away from the "high" emotions over the holidays.

"With my parents' sentencing just being a couple of days before Thanksgiving and me having Jackson for Thanksgiving, emotions were very high at that point," Lindsie, 33, said during Wednesday's episode of her podcast. "I just didn't feel it was in the best interest of Jackson for him to go and see my parents in any state that they normally aren't if that makes sense." Lindsie also explained that her dad ad step-mom "needed time to process" everything that's happened. She added that while she's "struggled with giving up" spending the holidays with her family, she knows it was important "to give them that time."

Lindsie's comments come weeks after the former Chrisley Knows Best stars were sentenced for bank fraud and tax evasion charges. Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while his wife Julie will serve seven years. Both will also be expected to serve 16 months of probation.

Notably, in addition to the aforementioned charges, prosecutors also accused Julie of attempting to rent a California home with fake bank statements and a false credit report. They also claimed that, months after officially renting the property, the Chrisleys began refusing to pay rent. "Over the course of a decade, the defendants defrauded banks out of tens of millions of dollars while evading payment of their federal income taxes," U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a statement. "Their lengthy sentences reflect the magnitude of their criminal scheme and should serve as a warning to others tempted to exploit our nation's community banking system for unlawful personal gain."

On June 7, it was reported that Todd and Julie were found guilty on federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion, as well as charges of submitting false documents to banks for loans. Peter Tarantino, an accountant the couple hired, was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States and willfully filing false tax returns, per AP. Following the verdict, Todd's attorney, Bruce Morris, told TMZ, "We are disappointed in the verdict. We plan an appeal."