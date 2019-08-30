Lindsie Chrisley Seemingly Accuses Dad Todd of ‘Flexing That Sympathy Card’ With Hospital Photo Amid Legal Drama

Lindsie Chrisley appears to be accusing dad Todd of “flexing that sympathy card” after the Chrisley Knows Best star shared a photo alongside formerly estranged son Kyle Chrisley in the hospital while in the midst of legal drama surrounding his and wife Julie’s federal indictment for tax evasion and other financial crimes.

Fans were concerned when Todd shared a photo of the family — minus Lindsie — by Kyle’s side in the hospital, with a rep for the Chrisleys telling The Blast he had an “adverse reaction to his medication” but is now “doing great.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lindsie, currently feuding with her family amid the legal drama over their alleged threats to release a sex tape of her and The Bachelorette‘s Robby Hayes, seemed to think the whole incident was being played up for sympathy, tweeting soon after her father posted the photo, “Gah, flexing that sympathy card so hard. Keep reaching boo.”

Later, Lindsie tweeted out a melancholy poem that seems to express her feelings: “One night she took her memories out and hung them in the sky. She hooked one on every distant star and as they burned down into scars, she knew that’s how she wanted them to stay: beautiful but faraway.”

💫💫💫 pic.twitter.com/P2ycZHNJir — L i n d s i e C h r i s l e y (@LindsieChrisley) August 29, 2019

Her parents have released several statements about the former reality personality since pleading not guilty to the charges leveled against them after TMZ dredged up a report she had made with the Georgia authorities last month accusing her father and brother Chase of threatening to release a sex tape of hers if she didn’t agree to lie about a certain “incident” allegedly related to their legal problems. Hayes has since spoken out, claiming that the “sex tape” was a security camera video taken without either party’s consent or knowledge.

“Now as far as our oldest daughter Lindsie goes, I will say to you that we are saying nothing other than that we love Lindsie,” Todd said on a recent episode of Chrisley Confessions. “She will always be my daughter, that will never change, she is my first-born child. She is loved and this is her moment for her to say whatever she wants to say, regardless of whether or not it’s true or not.”

“She’s forgiven for what has happened in the last week-to-ten days, she is forgiven for what has happened in the investigation, that she has contributed to. She is forgiven for what she is going to do today or tomorrow,” the USA Network star added. “At the end of the day, I am her father. And clearly the feelings I have had for her her entire life are not reciprocal. And for that, that’s heartbreaking.”

Photo credit: Frederick M. Brown / Stringer, Getty