Lindsie Chrisley Never Had ‘Sincere Opportunity’ to Reunite With Father Todd

Lindsie Chrisley is not expecting to reconcile with her estranged father, Todd Chrisley, any time soon. The reality television personality, who left her family’s series Chrisley Knows Best in 2017, revealed through her lawyer, Musa Ghanayem that she has not seen her father in a long time. Their reunion is even more unlikely after Todd and Julie were indicted for tax evasion earlier this week.

“Lindsie never had a sincere gesture from her father,” Ghanayem said of the likelihood of a get-together between the father and daughter. “We don’t even know how to react if she was given a sincere opportunity to reunite.”

Todd responded Ghanayem’s words shortly after, telling PEOPLE: “As I’ve said all along, Lindsie is my daughter and I love her, and that’s not going to change.”

Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley made headlines on Aug. 13 after they were indicted by a federal grand jury for 12 counts for tax evasion, bank fraud and other financial crimes, which they have since denied. Shortly after, Lindsie publicly accused her father of attempted extortion.

She claimed Todd and her brother, Chase, harassed and threatened her over an alleged sex tape, as TMZ first reported. The police report saw Lindsie asserting her father and brother “wanted her to lie about an incident and if she refused to do so, they were going to release the sex tape involving her.”

The report said Lindsie learned her brother claimed to have purchased the tape, and also stated that “there is an ongoing issue with her family threatening and harassing her.”

Chase denied Lindsie’s claims in a statement to the outlet, saying: “I love my sister and I don’t understand why she’s doing this to our family. Not only am I heartbroken over these false allegations by my sister — and they are totally false — but so are my parents and the rest of our family.”

Todd escalated the drama when he denied her extortion claims and then alleged Lindsie was intimately involved with former Bachelorette contestants Robby Hayes and Josh Murray.

Ghanayem responded to Todd’s claims in a statement Thursday, writing: “Lindsie would like nothing more than to be left alone and go about her own business. Unfortunately, certain members of her family will not let her live in peace. We are flabbergasted at the audacity of Todd and Chase Chrisley, who are more focused on attacking my client rather than defending themselves against the allegations of criminal conduct… Lindsie prays for a just outcome so that she can go forward with her life safe from those who are looking to do her harm.”