Lindsay Lohan Called ‘Cuckoo’ by ‘Beach Club’ Employee

In the next episode of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, the former actress has a confrontation with an employee that reaches a boiling point when Lohan is called “cuckoo.”

MTV released a preview from the episode, showing the confrontation between the Parent Tramp star. It begins with Lohan visiting the employees’ home to find it a complete mess. Unclean dishes are overflowing in the sink, and dirty clothes are laid out all over.

“I used to live like that until Oprah [Winfrey] taught me you have to organize your life in order to have one,” Lohan told the cameras. “And if they can’t to that, how can they work for me? Someone’s getting fired today and that’s it.”

Lohan then confronts all the new employees, telling them she wanted to fire them all just because of the mess. Kailah cannot believe that Lohan would just fire them because they happen to live with messes.

“Lindsay is cuckoo for Coco Puffs,” Kailah told the cameras. “Like, Lindsay lost her marbles a long time ago, probably when Parent Trap was going on, and I needed to tell her how I felt about things. Everyone else does not want to speak up for themselves or say how they feel and I’m just not that person.”

Back at the table, Lohan told them they had to take care of themselves if they want to work with her.

“Lindsay… oh come on!” Kailah said. “I do my job every day, I come to work every day… now what?”

“It seems like you don’t respect me,” Lohan fired back. “And that’s really a f–ing problem. And that pisses me off.”

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club follows Lohan and her staff at her beach club in Mykonos, Greece with business partner Panos Spentzos.

In a previous episode, Lohan explained that she was inspired to open her club after an ex-boyfriend abused her.

“I was down here for my 30th birthday, and I had an ex—it was crazy,” she told rapper Big Shaq. “And I looked, and instead of fighting or saying anything back, I was like, ‘I’m gonna own this beach one day.”

She later told the cameras, “I had a vivid memory of what had happened to me and it really hit me when I was sitting there and having a great day. It was just a really important thing for me to feel strong, as a woman especially. It was an important thing to express to me, and it’s nice that [Big Shaq] reciprocated so well.”

Lohan previously accused ex-fiancé Egor Tarabasov of domestic abuse. In an interview with The Daily Mail in 2016, she addressed video of the two in a public argument that turned violent.

“I know I’m not an angel but I’ve tried to fix things. It’s down to him now,” Lohan said at the time. “I had suggested we go for couples’ counseling but there comes a time when I have to put myself first, my family, and also think about my career which I’ve worked so hard for. I also don’t want to let my fans down by not being the strong woman I have become.”

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club airs at 10 p.m. ET on MTV Monday.

Photo credit: Getty Images