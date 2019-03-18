‘Lindsay Lohan Beach Club’ Preview: Billy Kisses Another Woman Despite Feelings for Sara

Billy Estevez may have finally gotten his chance with Sara Tariq after her messy split from Brent Marks, but the Lindsay Lohan Beach Club ambassador isn’t letting that keep him from kissing other women.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday’s all-new episode of the MTV reality series, it looks like Billy is throwing caution to the wind when it comes to Sara, kissing another woman at a Mykonos club in full view of his co-workers Aristotle Polites, Alex Moffitt and Sara’s ex Brent.

“I had been craving this kind of fun in Mykonos, and it sucks that it comes at a time where Sara is giving me a chance,” Billy confesses to the camera after making out with a woman whose face is blurred by the producers.

His fellow VIP ambassadors for Lindsay Lohan‘s club don’t think the kiss is just the move of someone having fun, however.

“Seeing Billy kiss another girl while he just started kind of talking to Sara surprised me,” Aristotle tells the camera before calling Billy an “idiot” to his face. “Just because of the past Sara just had with Brent, it seems like a risky move on Billy’s part.”

Alex adds, “Billy’s kissing this other girl at the club, but he finally has an in with Sara.”

“They finally have something going, and now he decides to break out of his shell, like, ‘Oh I wanna have fun!’” he continues. “Just a minute too late, man.”

In such a close-knit workplace, word is bound to find its way back to Sara sooner rather than later. But what will her reaction be?

While Lohan might not have anticipated all the drama that would pop up among her ambassadors when she decided to start a day club in Greece, the Mean Girls actress did know she would have to step into an entirely new role as a boss when beginning the business.

“Just like everyone’s watching me, I’m watching them,” she said in a January episode of the show. “It’s my name, so when people come there, they’re expecting to either see me or have an energy of what I’m like as a person. So I have to make sure my VIP hosts relay that message through their actions and how they present themselves. And if they can’t do that, that’s an issue for me.”

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.

