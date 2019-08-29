Lindsay Lohan Releases New Song Called ‘Xanax’

Lindsay Lohan is attempting another comeback attempt, this time with the hope of reviving her music career. The former Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club star released a snippet of her new song, titled “Xanax.” Lohan has hinted at the song for weeks on her Instagram page, and finally gave fans a tease of what she’s working on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Lohan unveiled a 30-second clip of the song on The Kris Fade Show, which airs on Virgin Radio Dubai, reports E! News. Fade said the full song will be “released very, very soon.”

“The song is called ‘Xanax,’” Fade explained of the song. “It’s about anxiety and pressure and just taking care of yourself. And I think that’s really, really cool. I think there’s a really cool message behind it.”

In the brief clip, Lohan is heard singing, “Would you like to sit next to me? When you kiss me, I can’t breathe… I try to stay away from you, but you get me high. Only person in this town that I like. Guess I can take one more trip for the night… just for the night.”

Lohan has teased new music in the past. Back on June 2, Lohan posted a photo of herself in a studio, adding musical note and microphone emojis, and the hashtag “ME.” On July 16, she posted a picture from the Republic Records office.

Lohan has been surprisingly busy in the entertainment realm lately, to mixed success. From January to March, she starred in Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, an MTV series focusing on the management of her club in Mykonos, Greece. The show was hit hard by critics and MTV ultimately cancelled it after only one season.

After that, she headed to Australia to judge an edition of The Masked Singer, alongside radio host Jackie “O” Henderson, singer Dannii Minogue, comedian David Hughes and Osher Gunsberg. There were rumors that Lohan was difficult on the set after Hughes said she would disrupt their work to take 15-minute cigarette breaks. Henderson said Hughes was only joking, though.

“You know when Hughesy says something very tongue in cheek and then you read it in print and it looks different,” Henderson said on her radio show. “He’s got a certain style of comedy and he certainly doesn’t mean anything bad by it. He hasn’t got a bad bone in his body.”

During Lohan’s successful run of movies with Disney in the early 2000s, she did perform songs for soundtracks, including “Ultimate” for Freaky Friday and “What Are You Waiting For?” for Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. In 2004, she released her first album, Speak, and followed that up with 2005’s A Little More Personal (Raw), her most recent album to date.

In other Lohan news, The Blast is reporting that Los Angeles small claims court ruled that she owes a former driver $41,563.60. The driver accused Lohan of not paying him for his services in 2015.