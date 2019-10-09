Lindsay Lohan Speaks out About ‘Being Replaced’ on ‘The Masked Singer’

Lindsay Lohan wants you to know she isn’t going anywhere after rumors of her ensuing departure regarding her role on The Masked Singer Australia. In an interview with The Daily Mail, Lohan set the record straight following rumors that she was becoming too demanding for producers and exhibiting diva-like tendacies. She told the outlet that she is coming back for Season 2.

“I love The Masked Singer Australia, my fellow judges and [Channel 10]. Don’t believe the lies,” she said. “We all speak daily, all of us with heads of the network are all on a group chat together… I love this job and have really enjoyed my time in Australia.”

Lohan’s status on the singing competition was first revealed in July when she posted the news on Instagram.

In her post, she stated, “I feel honored to sit on the panel and be part of such an amazing show. Each week will be so exciting to watch who performs and try to guess who’s behind the masks.”

Outside of the rumors that began swirling about her removal, Lohan has never demonstrated a desire to move on from the show after just one season. She spoke in regards to the aforementioned rumors while appearing on the show of fellow judge, Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, the Kyle and Jackie O Show, a week prior.

“People want to find the negative for no reason. There was nothing negative about [filming The Masked Singer Australia],” she noted.

As for the series, it first premiered in the Land Down Under last month when the first episode debuted on Sept. 23. It follows the same format as its American counterpart, The Masked Singer (U.S.).

Meanwhile, Lohan is appearing on her second reality show of the year. She launched her own series on MTV, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, that ran from Jan. 8 to Mar. 25. The show will not be returning for a second season, however. Prior to that, Lohan had gone on a bit of a hiatus in the television industry. She last was seen when appearing in seven episodes of a British black comedy, Sick Note, in 2018.

The 33-year-old is known for her roles in Mean Girls, Freaky Friday and The Parent Trap. She also released two albums that went platinum and gold: Speak (2004) and A Little More Personal (2005).