Lindsay Lohan Posts Birthday Suit Selfie One Day Before She Turns 33

Lindsay Lohan is showing off her birthday suit just in time to turn 33. The Mean Girls actress posted a nude mirror selfie to Instagram Monday night, just hours before her birthday, strategically positioning her arms and legs as she sat on the floor and posed for the camera.

She left the photo captionless, adding just a pink bow emoji and a cake emoji.

The post immediately was flooded with birthday wishes from Lohan’s fans and famous friends alike, including DJ Steve Aoki and Olympian Lolo Jones, who competed on Celebrity Big Brother alongside Lohan’s mother earlier this year.

On her Instagram Stories, Lohan also shared clips from a “pre-birthday” dinner celebration with friends at a restaurant in Mykonos, Greece. “How cool is this?” Lohan asked as she filmed her place setting at the large table.

In a video shared later, Lohan danced in front of the setting sun in a white button down shirt and a pair of underwear by herself. “#dothelilo,” she captioned the short clip along with a red balloon emoji.

Lohan’s 33rd birthday comes amid news that her Mykonos-Based MTV series, Lindsay Lohan‘s Beach Club, was not renewed for a second season. Page Six reported last month that the show was canceled amid poor ratings and reception, with a source saying it didn’t have “enough drama.”

While a representative for Lohan confirmed she will not be doing a second season of the reality series, another source indicated there was an idea for a potential new season.

“They wanted ‘breakdowns.’ That’s not where [Lohan] is at with her life anymore,” the insider said. “Their personal business doesn’t need to be aired on television; it’s already in the papers anyway.”

Additionally, Lohan’s business, Mykonos Club, appears to have closed, with the club reportedly canceling all reservations. Photos on social media show the abandoned building with the club’s sign taken down.

Lohan’s longtime frenemy Paris Hilton also recently shut down rumors that the pair was reuniting for a Netflix reboot of The Simple Life, saying, “there is no truth to it.”

Although Lohan’s fans likely won’t see her on reality TV anytime soon, it appears she could be releasing new music; in May she shared a photo of herself at a studio, wearing headphones and seemingly deep in thought as a microphone and music sheet sat before her. Alongside another image from the studio, she wrote, “#ME.”