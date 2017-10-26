Briana DeJesus Deletes Social Media Posts After Fight With Leah Messer Over ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion

It appears Teen Mom 2 cast member Briana DeJesus regrets some of the things she said while sparring with Leah Messer, deleting all but one tweet and picture from her social media accounts after accusing Messer of being “fake” at the filming of the reunion special.

The drama appears to have started during the reunion taping, where pictures posted show Messer hung out almost exclusively with Kailyn Lowry and Chelsea Houska. Meanwhile, DeJesus and Jenelle Evans created their own clique with Lowry’s ex Javi Marroquin, who confirmed Tuesday that he was now dating DeJesus.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Javi Marroquin Opens Up About Dating ‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Briana DeJesus

Apparently DeJesus was still fuming from what she saw a few days later, saying in a since deleted tweet, “(Jenelle) was the only one who wasn’t acting like her sh-t ain’t stink. Plus she was the only one who wasn’t acting fake or choosing sides.”

She continued, “(Jenelle) has never done anything shady to me for me not to like her. She’s cool alongside David (Eason)…they welcomed me with open arms. The others had a guard up and it’s understandable because their loyalty sided with their friends, but it’s still fake to choose sides.”

Messer was not here for DeJesus’ criticism, shading her in a tweetstorm posted Wednesday that started with, “If ‘fake’ is the definition of rising above unnecessary drama. I’ll be considered ‘fake’ I suppose. However I consider it being mature.”

If ‘fake’ is the definition of rising above unnecessary drama. I’ll be considered ‘fake’ I suppose. However I consider it being mature.🤷🏼‍♀️ — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) October 25, 2017

Bullshit drama** — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) October 25, 2017

She later christened the drama “bullsh-t” and added, “#teamcuttheBS” and “#teamletsbereal.”

DeJesus responded, although it’s unclear what she said, as she has since deleted it. The two appear to have made up, from Messer’s half of the conversation.

“I did talk to everyone then you snapped,” she said. “You were actually gonna apologize for that but we never had the chance to talk after that? …”

Messer then appears to reference the awkward situation that was DeJesus and Marroquin debuting their relationship in the same room as his ex, saying she was “damned if (she) did and damned if (she) didn’t trying to be on common grounds.”

When a fan replied to their conversation telling them they wished the two weren’t fighting, Messer said, “We’re cool lol.”

I did talk to everyone then you snapped. You were actually gonna apologize for that but we never had the chance to talk after that? … — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) October 25, 2017

Exactly, I was damned if I did and damned if I didn’t trying to be on common grounds. Us girls have always been TIGHT. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) October 25, 2017

We’re cool lol — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) October 25, 2017

Five hours after Messer and DeJesus appear to have made up, DeJesus tweeted, “Really about to change my number and go ghost, cause this is unreal.” She then deleted all but that tweet as well as all of her Instagram pictures except for one of her daughter.

Really about to change my number and go ghost cause this is unreal — Bri baby💋 (@_BrianaDejesus) October 25, 2017

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.