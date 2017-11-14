Leah Messer Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors After ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion

Leah Messer is laughing off accusations she’s had plastic surgery after the first part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion aired Monday night.
The 25-year-old mom did seem to glow during the reunion, wearing her long blonde hair in loose curls alongside a chic dusty rose ensemble. But fans thought there was something else going on with her look.
Is it just me or does Leah’s face look really different? I can’t say what it is exactly though 🤔 #TeenMom2— Shayna 🎩🎩🎩🎩🎩🎩 (@AshGray23) November 14, 2017
Leah looks so good. She looks different not sure what it is. Either way she is still pretty. #TeenMom2— Carisa 🌸 (@itsCarisa) November 14, 2017
Leah looks like she had some work done on her face 🤔 #TeenMom2— 👠Missy👠 (@BeautyfulMissy) November 14, 2017
Messer said there’s nothing but a skincare regiment and expensive makeup going on, however.
“The fact that you guys seriously think I’ve had some kind of plastic surgery… [eye roll emoji] #wtf [laughing emoji] #notatall,” she tweeted. “The skincare line I use is pretty phenomenal tho.”
The fact that you guys seriously think I’ve had some kind of plastic surgery… 🙄 #wtf 😂 #notatall The skincare line I use is pretty phenomenal tho 💁🏼— Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) November 14, 2017
She then took to her Instagram story to shut down rumors some more.
“The fact that so many STILL think I’ve had plastic surgery [facepalm emoji],” she wrote on a black background. “I’m not opposed to some great boobs, but no… #wtf #iwontcaretotellya #nope #notatall.”
Fans were there to back her up.
You look happier more now then ever, you have a certain glow to you and people can’t ever stand to see someone doing well, don’t worry you look great— Ashley Nichole (@angelinababy75) November 14, 2017
Happiness can change the way someone looks significantly!— Olivia Bala Darling (@OliviaHalle) November 14, 2017
You looked beautiful! Guess people don’t know what good makeup is 🤷🏼♀️ EFFF the haters, they’re jealous… You are truly an inspiration Leah!— Shana Young (@ShanaYoungXo) November 14, 2017
The second half of the Teen Mom 2 reunion airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.
