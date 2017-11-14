Reality

Leah Messer Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors After ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion

Leah Messer is laughing off accusations she’s had plastic surgery after the first part of the Teen […]

By

Leah Messer is laughing off accusations she’s had plastic surgery after the first part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion aired Monday night.

The 25-year-old mom did seem to glow during the reunion, wearing her long blonde hair in loose curls alongside a chic dusty rose ensemble. But fans thought there was something else going on with her look.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Messer said there’s nothing but a skincare regiment and expensive makeup going on, however.

“The fact that you guys seriously think I’ve had some kind of plastic surgery… [eye roll emoji] #wtf [laughing emoji] #notatall,” she tweeted. “The skincare line I use is pretty phenomenal tho.”

She then took to her Instagram story to shut down rumors some more.

“The fact that so many STILL think I’ve had plastic surgery [facepalm emoji],” she wrote on a black background. “I’m not opposed to some great boobs, but no… #wtf #iwontcaretotellya #nope #notatall.”

Fans were there to back her up.

The second half of the Teen Mom 2 reunion airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts