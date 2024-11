Leah Messer Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors After ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion

Leah Messer is laughing off accusations she’s had plastic surgery after the first part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion aired Monday night.

The 25-year-old mom did seem to glow during the reunion, wearing her long blonde hair in loose curls alongside a chic dusty rose ensemble. But fans thought there was something else going on with her look.

Is it just me or does Leahโ€™s face look really different? I canโ€™t say what it is exactly though ๐Ÿค” #TeenMom2 โ€” Shayna ๐ŸŽฉ๐ŸŽฉ๐ŸŽฉ๐ŸŽฉ๐ŸŽฉ๐ŸŽฉ (@AshGray23) November 14, 2017

Leah looks so good. She looks different not sure what it is. Either way she is still pretty. #TeenMom2 โ€” Carisa ๐ŸŒธ (@itsCarisa) November 14, 2017

Leah looks like she had some work done on her face ๐Ÿค” #TeenMom2 โ€” ๐Ÿ‘ Missy๐Ÿ‘ (@BeautyfulMissy) November 14, 2017

Messer said there’s nothing but a skincare regiment and expensive makeup going on, however.

“The fact that you guys seriously think I’ve had some kind of plastic surgery… [eye roll emoji] #wtf [laughing emoji] #notatall,” she tweeted. “The skincare line I use is pretty phenomenal tho.”

The fact that you guys seriously think Iโ€™ve had some kind of plastic surgery… ๐Ÿ™„ #wtf ๐Ÿ˜‚ #notatall The skincare line I use is pretty phenomenal tho ๐Ÿ’๐Ÿผ โ€” Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) November 14, 2017

She then took to her Instagram story to shut down rumors some more.

“The fact that so many STILL think I’ve had plastic surgery [facepalm emoji],” she wrote on a black background. “I’m not opposed to some great boobs, but no… #wtf #iwontcaretotellya #nope #notatall.”

Fans were there to back her up.

You look happier more now then ever, you have a certain glow to you and people can’t ever stand to see someone doing well, don’t worry you look great โ€” Ashley Nichole (@angelinababy75) November 14, 2017

Happiness can change the way someone looks significantly! โ€” Olivia Bala Darling (@OliviaHalle) November 14, 2017

You looked beautiful! Guess people donโ€™t know what good makeup is ๐Ÿคท๐Ÿผโ€โ™€๏ธ EFFF the haters, theyโ€™re jealous… You are truly an inspiration Leah! โ€” Shana Young (@ShanaYoungXo) November 14, 2017

The second half of the Teen Mom 2 reunion airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

