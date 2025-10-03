Lauren Jauregui Speaks Out Following ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Elimination

Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui is speaking out after her shocking Dancing With the Stars elimination.

On TikTok Night this week, the dancing competition series sent home Jauregui and pro partner Brandon Armstrong, even after dancing to “Work From Home” by 5H.

The elimination has caused a frenzy among fans, as Jauregui was predicted to go far, and she’s arguably one of the best dancers on the show. Additionally, her Fifth Harmony members Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, and Dinah Jane were in the audience, making the elimination even more hurtful. Jauregui took to her Instagram on Thursday to address her followers about the “absolute whirlwind of an experience” she had.

She wanted to expand on her “pissed” comment, saying she’s a “competitive girly through and through and honestly, I wish I could’ve ended on a much higher note than that night & that was the true source of my frustration (also knowing my coven & the harmonizers definitely did NOT fail me as far as voting goes but whateva lol).”

She shared she’s “so grateful” Brooke, Kordei, and Jane were there and she’s “so beyond grateful for this insane past month of my life— I have met such wonderful people and got to be a part of something that is so truly special.” Jauregui continued, “The entire team of cast & crew on this show was an absolute dream to be around and a part of! This was one of the most joyful moments I’ve gotten to collect in my memory box and was such an amazing opportunity for me to reconnect with my absolute love of dance and connection with my body. I feel like I had so much more to give but I am so grateful for the experience regardless and really grateful I got to give you guys a taste of who I am and what im capable of.”

(Disney/Eric McCandless) BRANDON ARMSTRONG, LAUREN JAUREGUI, ALFONSO RIBEIRO, JULIANNE HOUGH

The ”Trust Issues” singer went on to praise her partner, saying she “couldn’t have asked for a better partner.” She told Armstrong, who came in third last season with Chandler Kinney, that he’s “such a solid human and such an incredible dance partner. thank you for making this experience what it was, for challenging me, supporting me, uplifting my essence and for always being ready af to crack a joke w a b—-. we had a ball in the ballroom, darling! I will miss this a lot, I really wasn’t ready to go, but alas!”

At the very least, Jauregui is now looking forward to finishing up her new music. She thanked “everyone who voted for me, prayed or let love my way!” She also revealed that she broke her phone right before Tuesday’s show, and she didn’t get it fixed until Wednesday night. “I won’t lie though, it was kinda nice to unplug from the internet and all of the swirling opinions for the past 24 hours. Thanks again for the love.”