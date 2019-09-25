Lauren Duggar Celebrates ‘Sweet Baby Girl’ and Honors ‘Big Brother Asa’ in Baby Shower Photos

Lauren and Josiah Duggar are paying tribute to their angel baby as they celebrate the upcoming birth of their unborn daughter. The Counting On couple shared photos of Lauren’s weekend baby shower to their joint Instagram, which featured a sweet tribute to the son they lost in a miscarriage last October.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josiah and Lauren Duggar (@siandlaurenduggar) on Sep 20, 2019 at 8:12am PDT

Alongside photos of an adorably pregnant Lauren with family and friends, the TLC personality shared a photo of a blue-accented cake with a topper reading “Big Brother Asa,” the name of the son she and Josiah lost during their first pregnancy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So thankful for all the ones that made this day happen and came to shower our sweet baby girl,” Lauren wrote alongside the photos. “It’s hard to fully express into words just how blessed and loved I felt by so many people giving and loving on our daughter. Everything was so perfect and thoughtful! It will always be a beautiful memory that I will keep in my heart forever.”

The couple has been sure to honor their late son after announcing in February that they had experienced a miscarriage in October.

“Since the miscarriage, we’ve been holding up as much as is to be expected,” Lauren explained of the couple’s emotional state on a March episode of Counting On. “It is a hard thing to go through, and it definitely sped up our only four months of being married to I feel like we’ve been married over a year now. There’s not a day that I don’t think about the little one or wake up crying or something, thinking of memories we could have had.”

“Feeling your stomach where the little one was,” Josiah chimed in. “It was very hard to get back to the daily routine after. It’s not just a bounce back thing, and we’re getting back to where we need to be and praying to ask the Lord to look down upon us and bless us with another little one.”

In May, the couple announced they were pregnant again with a little girl, telling PEOPLE, “Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together!”

“God’s faithfulness to us in our most difficult moments has sustained us and brought us such love and comfort,” the couple continued. “We cannot begin to tell you how much we are looking forward to holding this baby in our arms this fall.”

Photo credit: TLC / Discovery