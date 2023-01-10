Lauren Conrad Announces 'Tough' Career Decision

Lauren Conrad has decided to say goodbye to her popular lifestyle blog as the Laguna Beach alum aims to have more time with her family. The MTV alum, 36, took to the editorial side of her LaurenConrad.com site Monday to announce that the time had come to bring her blog to a close after more than a decade.

"Back in 2011, when blogs were in their early years, I decided to start a lifestyle site to share my love of cooking, crafting, fashion, beauty, and décor," she wrote in a post titled "A Goodbye to the Blog." "This website has been a very special place to me. I've shared so many milestones, interests, and projects over the years and I've listened to your feedback and taken it to heart."

Conrad continued, "But the truth is that being a designer has always been my first love. And as that business has grown for me over the years, I've had less time to devote to this blog." The Hills alum, who has been married to her husband, William Tell, since 2014, and who is a mother to sons Liam James, 5, and Charlie Wolf, 3, noted that making sure she spends enough time with her family is another factor in the blog's final chapter.

"I always strive to have a healthy work life balance, and when I'm not designing for LC Lauren Conrad and Little Co., I prefer to spend most of my free time with my husband and kids," she explained. "It's been a tough decision and a long time coming, but it's time to say goodbye to the blog here on LaurenConrad.com."

Conrad assured her devoted fans and readers that while the blog and her @laurenconradco Instagram account would no longer have updates on her life, there are plenty of other ways to keep up with her projects. "We're still the ones behind the @lclaurenconrad and @lclittleco channels. We'll also be updating the Collection Pages regularly with imagery and links to my latest collections," she wrote, adding in conclusion that she is "forever grateful" for all of the support her many readers have shown the site over the years.