Laura Prepon Faces Blowback Over Scientology Claims

Leah Remini’s documentary series Scientology and the Aftermath is still making waves, and Laura Prepon is the latest celebrity under fire for supporting the religion on Tuesday night’s episode.

Prepon was shown claiming that the Church of Scientology does not teach its followers to discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community. It was then pointed out that several books, which Remini claims are used widespread, include teaching against the communities.

Remini and Crash screenwriter Paul Haggis were live-tweeting her show and bashed Prepon’s claims.

“Every Scientologist reads the same books,” Remini wrote. “Any one who says ‘I never read that’ is a liar. As I was when I was trained as a Scientologist.”

“It still always stuns me how (Scientologist) celebrities can lie like that,” Haggis wrote. “I admire her so much as an actress. I find it very sad to see her say things she knows aren’t true.”

Prepon’s fans were not happy with her defense of the religion, with many speaking out against her and vowing to boycott her shows. It was extra hurtful to the LGBT community, as she plays the openly gay character Alex Voss on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black.

See some fan reactions below.

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath airs Tuesdays on A&E at 9 p.m. EST.

