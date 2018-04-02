Larsa Pippen Has ‘Time Well Spent’ in Steamy New Bikini Photo with Friends

Larsa Pippen had an enjoyable Easter weekend, spending the time at the beach with her friends in Miami. The former Real Housewives of Miami star posted a photo of herself with two other friends at the beach in revealing swimwear.



“Time well spent,” the 43-year-old wrote, adding the hashtag “#bffs.”

Her friends in the photo are Michelle Pooch, who stars on Love & Hip Hop in Miami; and public relations executive Yami Alvardo.

Pippen also posted other beach day photos with friends and showing off her racy swimsuit. According to The Daily Mail, Pippen was wearing a one-piece Myra Swim ‘Brax’ swimsuit.

Pippen is married to six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen and is also a friend of the Kardashians. She has four kids with Scottie — Sophia, Preston, Justin and Scotty Pippen Jr.

Back in 2016, Pippen and Scottie were heading towards divorce. However, in November 2017, TMZ confirmed that the couple asked for the case to be dismissed and they called off the divorce. It was not a big shock, since they moved to Los Angeles together in September 2016.

As far back as February 2017, the couple was seen together on a date “working on the marriage,” a source told Page Six.

“They have a deep passionate marriage and love,” the source told the site. “Things got extreme and it was tit for tat [when they split]. They love each other so deeply and have a beautiful family. Neither of them wants to ruin what they set in motion and the foundation what they built for so long. They’re going to be ok.”

During the split, there were rumors that Pippen was dating rapper Future.

Pippen and Scottie Pippen have been married since 1997. The retired Chicago Bulls legend also has a son with his first husband, Karen.

Pippen and Scottie Pippen’s eldest son, Scotty Jr., is hoping to follow his father’s footsteps. He is playing high school basketball at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California.

His greatest motivating factor is “to be better than my dad,” the high school junior told USA Today Sports. “He wasn’t a big time high school player, he came up and made his name in college. I want to be different. I want to be a big time player in high school and in college and, hopefully, make it to the NBA.”