Kylie Jenner’s New ‘5 a.m. Birthday Adventures’ Club Photo With Rob Kardashian Has Fans Stunned as His Weight Transformation

Kylie Jenner just made Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans’ days with a photo of herself posing with sister Kendall Jenner and half-brother Rob Kardashshian. The photo was taken on a very later night outing, with Jenner describing it as being taken during “5am birthday adventures with my two fav people.” The shot was presumably taken in advance of Kendall’s 24th birthday, which will fall on Sunday. While the festive reunion was applauded by fans, many zoned in on one aspect of the photo: Kardashian’s new, slim look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Nov 1, 2019 at 6:24pm PDT

Kardashian has notably battled weight issues over the years, changing from his super skinny look on his early years on KUWTK to a larger build as he focused on fathering his 2-year-old daughter, Dream. However, he’s spent some time out of the spotlight in recent months and has used the time away to get back in shape.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner’s nightclub photo was the first time many of the KUWTK faithful had seen him in a while, and they were taken aback by how much weight he has lost.

“OMG Rob! [Rob Kardashian] you look amazing!!!!” one fan wrote. “Keep up the good work, that is such an accomplishment!”

A second wrote, “Rob lost a lot of weight!”

Another Instagram user added, “Oh my God thin-face Rob!!!!! Yasssssss.”

Another user pointed out footage of him from another outing that proved this was far from a camera trick that made him look slimmer.

“Much luv 2 Rob! Dont know him personally but I know he has a big heart from what I have seen,” the user wrote. “Hard to find nowadays . Saw a video the other day on TMZ looks like he lost a good 20-25 lbs. Good for him. #positivevibesonly”

Losing weight has been an active process for Kardashian during this time away from the spotlight. A source that recently spoke with InTouch Weekly said as much, and also noted that his family has tried to be more supportive of him during this time.

“Rob still struggles with his weight. He has slimmed down a bit. He feels better about himself, and that’s amazing,” the source said. “Rob’s weight wasn’t just an issue for him. Some of his family members didn’t understand and were less than sympathetic. They know better now.”