Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Have ‘No Plans’ to Get Engaged

Many have speculated on the possibility of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott becoming engaged, but a new report indicates that they have “no plans” to.

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE that “there are no plans for them to get married or even engaged.”

“It’s not anything that Kylie seems to be focused on,” the source later added.

As has been widely reported, both Kylie and her older sister Khloe Kardashian are expected to become new moms in 2018, which will make three of the families in the Kardashian/Jenner clan who are welcoming babies in the same year.

Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West welcomed a new baby on Jan. 15.

It was recently reported that Scott was fuming after he heard daytime talk show host Wendy Williams make “deadbeat” dad comments about him.

On her show, Williams spoke about Jenner and Scott, saying, “The next reality show in the works right now might be, I got a name for you, ‘Kylie Goes It Alone’ because Travis Scott is not sticking around.”

“Travis is so pissed at Wendy, he’s taking this very personally,” a source exclusively told Hollywood Life. “She’s making horrible assumptions about him when she knows nothing, she’s never even met him. Travis has no intention of abandoning his child or responsibilities as a dad. He’s excited about becoming a dad.”

“If Wendy really knew him she’d know that family is everything to him, he’s so close to his parents and his brother and sister. His whole family is hyped for this baby,“ the source added. “He’s not some deadbeat that doesn’t know the meaning of family. Wendy’s comments aren’t just offensive to him, they’ve upset his whole family, especially his mom.”

Interestingly, Williams isn’t the only person who has shared harsh words for the 25-year-old rapper, as Kylie’s mother Kris Jenner has also reportedly laid “down the law,” as it were.

“Kris is unclear about Kylie’s future with Travis but for now, Kris is extremely disappointed in how Travis is handling the pregnancy,” a separate source told Hollywood Life.

“Kris has made it clear to Travis that Kylie deserves more out of him. Kris also let Travis know that she is the boss in the family, she is watching him closely and that he better not hurt her youngest daughter. Kris finished warning Travis by telling him that despite the status of his relationship with Kylie, he best step up and be a more present father when the baby arrives,” the source concluded.