Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Mark Thanksgiving With a Holiday Reunion

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together this weekend, but not how many fans may have hoped. The couple is still broken up, but they were spotted spending time together in Palm Springs, California. The pair was spotted at Agua Caliente Casino, where Jenner’s family had an outing as they celebrated Thanksgiving. Scott joined the festivities, which centered around Thanksgiving at Kris Jenner’s home.

As video shared by onlookers reveals, the two can be seen strutting around the casino with security in tow. E! News confirmed the couple was there and got some extra details on the sighting from someone on the scene.

“They all stuck together at one table before Khloé went over to join her friends for a game,” their source said. “Kylie and Travis then got up together and got drinks. They were strolling slowly, watching some of the table games, and were followed by Kylie’s security.

Kylie and Travis today at a casino near Palm Springs A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on Nov 29, 2019 at 10:24pm PST

“They seemed very close. There was no PDA or anything romantic, but they seemed happy to be together. They whispered in each other’s ears a lot and laughed. They were having a good time. They all headed back to Kris’s house for the night.”

Scott is also said to have spent some time with he and Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, during the outing, which is apparently a regular occurrence. When the two first took a step back from their relationship, Jenner apparently had no qualms about letting the “Sicko Mode” rapper see their daughter.

“Travis has been staying at his house in Beverly Hills and Kylie has been allowing him to see Stormi,” and E! News source said at the time of the breakup. “She would never take that away from him.”

As far as to why the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality and the hip-hop artist broke things off, apparently it stemmed from trust issues and Scott’s daunting creative process.

“Kylie and Travis aren’t officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart.” E!’s source said. “They’ve been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month. … They fight over ridiculous things and Kylie can be very skeptical about Travis. Travis has been stressed with dropping new music.”