Kylie Jenner Reportedly Enjoys ‘Low Profile’ Life With Boyfriend Travis Scott

Since reports of their pregnancy emerged this past fall, reality celebrity Kylie Jenner and her rapper beau Travis Scott have remained out of the spotlight.

According to sources at Entertainment Tonight, just because the two are not flaunting their relationship, doesn’t mean they aren’t together. Insiders close to the couple state that Jenner and Scott are “enjoying time to themselves” as they prepare for their first child together.

“The two keep a low profile as a couple, but spent the holidays together,” the source said.

The 20-year-old E! reality star spent the holidays with her family, and snapped a few images with family at her mother, Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve photo booth. Sources say Jenner spends a lot of time with family and friends behind closed doors.

“She’s not hiding from them, just the public,” the source notes. “Kylie has always lived a quieter life than her sisters unless it’s on social media. [She] is a homebody, and enjoys everyone often coming to her house.”

The source goes on to share that when the sisters aren’t together, they remain in contact “regularly.”

“Kylie is enjoying the time with her family and close friends. Kylie keeps a small personal circle, and they have all been there for her during this time,” the source said.

Earlier this week, Jenner was seen for the first time since her reported pregnancy in a new Calvin Klein campaign with her sister, Kendall Jenner and three Kardashian sisters, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe.

Jenner, who has been flying under the radar for months, gave fans a new glimpse of herself since the pregnancy was first reported. Willy Vanderperre shot the images that feature the sisters posing in Calvin Klein intimates, with every woman’s stomach on display except for Jenner.

One photo sees Jenner covering her stomach with a red-and-white blanket, as it’s possible she was sporting a baby bump at the time the photos were taken.

Jenner is reportedly due in February, while sister Khloé is currently expecting her first child as well at the end of March or early in April.

Photo credit: Getty / Denise Truscello