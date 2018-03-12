Kylie Jenner Dishes on Which Kardashian Sister She First Told About Pregnancy

Now that Stormi Webster has been welcomed into the world, mom Kylie Jenner is opening up about her pregnancy that she shielded from social media until Stormi was born, telling fans that Khloé Kardashian was the first to know she was pregnant — probably.

One fan asked the 20-year-old makeup mogul on Twitter which Kardashian/Jenner sister she first told she was expecting. “@KylieJenner which sister did you tell first that you were pregnant?” the fan asked.

i think it was Khloe! Maybe Kourtney 🤔 https://t.co/7aYTDlTQTM — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

“i think it was Khloe! Maybe Kourtney,” Jenner responded, adding an emoji thinking and scratching its chin.

One person was surprised Jenner didn’t spill the beans to Kim Kardashian first, writing, “NOT KIM? im shocked lol.”

“Thought it would’ve been kim first,” someone else said.

The new mom shared the new information during a late-night Twitter spree answering questions from her followers. She even described her pregnancy experience as “perfect.”

She also confirmed Stormi and baby Chicago West, Kim and Kanye West’s newest daughter, are “besties already” and said that her boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott is “the best” with Stormi.

Jenner’s social media spree didn’t end there; late Sunday night, she posted a sweet filter-free photo of her grandma, Mary Jo Shannon, holding Stormi, who was wrapped up in a blanket and glancing directly into the camera.

“i mean.. does it get any better than this?” Jenner wrote in the caption, describing the picture-perfect moment.

In another photo shared in tandem with the post, she shared a close-up shot of Stormi clutching MJ’s much larger hand.

Jenner has shared a few photos of Stormi on social media since welcoming her with Scott on Feb. 1. The couple is reportedly co-parenting but has no plans to move in together or get engaged anytime soon.

Jenner even reportedly turned down a proposal from Scott, according to HollywoodLife.com, during a recent trip to Miami.

“When Kylie and Travis were on their trip he spontaneously asked her to marry him, but she turned him down, for now,” the insider said. “Kylie definitely wants to marry Travis, but she also really loves how things are the way they are. She knows she rushed into this relationship, so she’s trying to slow it all down and enjoy every single stage. Plus, she gets lots of guidance from Khloé [Kardashian] who is encouraging her to wait on the whole wedding thing.”

Khloé is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and reports indicate that that couple is also in no rush to wed.

“But it’s not just Khloé, all of Kylie’s sisters are encouraging her to take her time as much as she can,” the source continued.

Despite the alleged refusal, it’s clear Jenner and Scott are still going strong, as Jenner recently used Snapchat to share a ring she wore that featured a touching homage to her man.

The ring features the initials “JW,” which Jenner wrote stand for both Jacques Webster, Scott’s given name, and Jordyn Woods, Jenner’s best friend.