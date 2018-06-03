Kylie Jenner Stuns in Bold Red Lip and Oversized Poncho Coat

Kylie Jenner is rocking a bold lip and a futuristic outfit on her latest Instagram post.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO took to the social media platform to promote the JORDY lip kit Saturday evening, while wearing a big coat and tiny glasses.

“Wearing JORDY lip kit today… KylieCosmetics.com,” Jenner wrote on the caption.

The Life of Kylie star has been promoting new lip kits from her line, on Friday she shared photos sporting the ALL NIGHTER look today.

On the other side of the world, Kylie’s half-brother Brody tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter on the island of Nihi Sumba, off the coast of Indonesia.

Kylie and Brody’s father Caitlyn Jenner did not attend the ceremony due to a prior business commitment.

Jenner told PEOPLE ahead of the ceremony that his younger half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie did not RSVP to the big day.

“My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP’d I don’t think,” he told the publication Wednesday.

“We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back,” he added. “Well, they’ll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there.”

Brody previously told TMZ that it had been “a couple years” since he spent time with Kylie. He admitted he didn’t even know Kylie was pregnant before she gave birth to baby Stormi Webster.

“To be honest, I didn’t even know she was pregnant for the entire pregnancy,” he said. “Now that I’ve found out, for sure, I’d love to see her.”

In her Instagram story this week, Jenner showed a couple of clips of her posing clips for a photoshoot. She was listening to Kanye West’s “Violent Crimes,” a song that has caught the interest of many of West’s die-hard fans.

“Violent Crimes” appears to directly address West’s journey into fatherhood. In the chorus, singer 070 Shake implores the listener “Don’t you grow up in a hurry.” As his verse begins, West seems to explore the difficulty of being a figure in the rap world and a father at the same time.

West’s album, Ye, was released Thursday night in a private listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He streamed the event live online, and invited a number of celebrities, including Chris Rock and Jonah Hill.

The record has received generally poor reviews. It has been overshadowed by West’s string of Twitter rants, particularly his overt support for Donald Trump. West disappointed a large portion of his fan base by posing in a “Make America Great Again” hat, and then showing that it had been autographed by the president himself.