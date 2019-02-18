Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Speculation After Showing off Glitzy Ring

Kylie Jenner once again set off engagement rumors after showing off a big ring on her left ring finger on her Instagram Story Sunday morning.

Jenner, 21, shared a brief video of her driving, with her left hand on the steering wheel and the big diamond ring visible. She included a timestamp, showing that the photo was taken at 8:18 a.m., and the caption “two cover shoots on this fine Sunday.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This is not the first time Jenner has worn a diamond ring that left her fans wondering if Travis Scott finally popped the question. As recently as January, the supermodel and make-up mogul posted a picture with a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

On social media, Jenner and the “Sicko Mode” rapper frequently refer to each other as “hubby” or “wifey,” and even labeled their Christmas gifts to one another as “daddy” and “wifey.”

However, even Jenner’s big sister Kim Kardashian is not sure about the couple’s exact relationship status.

“I think she would have told me,” Kardashian said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when asked about Jenner and Scott’s relationship. “She’s pretty secretive, but I’m sure she would have told me. I’m not really sure. But I don’t think so.”

Kendall Jenner also told Ellen Degeneres that she is not aware of her sister getting engaged.

“Not that I know of. Not that I’m aware of, so if he did, she hasn’t told the family yet,” Kendall said when asked if Scott proposed. “But I don’t think that has happened.”

Jenner also left some wondering if she was pregnant again, but Kendall said that was one rumor she could definitely put to bed.

“She’s not. I think she was just like, ‘We are lookin’ good and we’re really into each other and maybe baby number two is gonna happen.’ They’re practicing, right? Is that what you call it?” Kendall said of Jenner’s mysterious “Baby #2?” Instagram caption. “[Stormi is] really interesting. I love her. I love her so much. She has a mind of her own. She’s really clever. I don’t think [Kylie is] pregnant, no.”

Some fans thought Scott would propose to Jenner around the time of Super Bowl LIII, since he was performing with Maroon 5 during the halftime show, especially because Scott once said he has to propose in a “fire way.”

Jenner has been famously secretive about her personal life on social media, even as she flaunts her jewelry and make-up on Instagram. She never officially announced she was pregnant with their daughter Stormi Webster until three days after Stormi was born on Feb. 1, 2018.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote on Instagram last year. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

Photo credit: Getty Images