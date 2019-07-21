Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie Are Reportedly ‘Closer’ Following Drama With Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

Kylie Jenner’s expanded friend circle since saying goodbye to Jordyn Woods now includes Scott Disick’s girlfriend Sofia Richie. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul has reportedly gotten closer with Sofia, as the tension between her and Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian ended.

“Kylie and Sofia have always run in the same circle and are very close in age, so they’ve bonded a lot through the years,” a source told Us Weekly Saturday. “They’ve always been in the limelight, lived very similar lifestyles and grown up around a lot of the same people.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The insider added Richie and Kardashian smoothed things over. Kardashian shares three children with Disick, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4.

“[Kylie and Sofia have] gotten a lot closer as of late now that the Kourtney, Scott and Sofia drama has died down,” thet shared. “Once any drama between Kourtney and Sofia blew over, Kylie felt more comfortable spending girl time with Sofia again.”

Jenner and Richie recently took a girls’ trip together to Turks and Caicos earlier this month, where they posed nude and also rocked matching underwear in another photo.

Another source told the outlet that having Kylie and Sofia being good friends is a huge relief for Disick.

“Scott is really happy that Sofia and Kylie have become so close again because it means that Sofia has been further accepted in the family,” an insider told the publication earlier this week.

Despite some tension in the beginning, things between Kardashian, Disick and Richie are much better now, with the group even vacationing together multiple times. They went to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico together in December, and most recently took the kids to Costa Rica together earlier this summer.

PEOPLE reported at the time the family, along with Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West and their kids all went to Costa Rica to film for the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Jenner also recently was seen admitting that stepping away from Woods allowed her to expand her group of close friends.

“I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen for a reason. For me, for you, for everybody,” Jenner said in a clip from the upcoming season of the reality series. “[Jordyn] was my security blanket. She lived with me. We did everything together. I just felt like, ‘Oh, I have Jordyn. I don’t need anything else.’” Jenner also reflected on her need to grow and step out of her comfort zone.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is set to return with new episodes this fall.